During the Big Butterfly Month, the 1328th butterfly has been discovered in Rajasthan. The month celebrates to take the campaign of counting, understanding and conservation of butterflies across the country. Butterfly expert and teacher Mukesh Panwar, resident of Sagwara town of Dungarpur district under Udaipur division, recently founded the butterfly named Spealia Zebra. Cicadas Seen in US First Time in 17 Years! Know If They Are Dangerous And Everything About These Periodical Insects 'Wailing Like Aliens'.

He is a member of the Vagad Nature Club and has been researching about butterflies for the last 15 years. He saw this Spealia Zebra butterfly at the Dhanraj Farm House in Sagwara on November 8, 2014, and had clicked the photo. To identify it, he sent it to the Butterfly Research Institute in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. The Butterfly Research Institute played an important role in the identification of this butterfly. After nearly six-year-long research process, Institute Director Peter Smetachouk announced it on Tuesday, stating that the butterfly is the 1328th butterfly in India and flies 2.5 cm wide. Amazon Day 2020: Know Some Fascinating Facts About the Rainforest That Will Leave You in Awe of It.

Peter Smetachouk, director of the Butterfly Research Institute, said that the butterfly flies at high speed and is only 2.5 centimetres wide. The butterfly was first seen in the year 1888 in the city of Attock, Pakistan. He said that in 2016, the book Butterfly of Pakistan is also mentioned about it. Mukesh, who has clicked the life cycle of 82 butterfly species, Mukesh Panwar and researching the butterflies of Rajasthan, has seen and identified 111 species of butterflies in Rajasthan. While expressing happiness over both these achievements, Dr Kamlesh Sharma of Vagad Nature Club attributed this to the awareness made due to the work done in the field of environmental protection in South Rajasthan.

