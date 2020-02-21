Bihar: Nawada Police Officer's Answer on Solving Traffic Issues in City Will Remind You of Singham! (Watch Viral Video)

Nawada Police officer viral video (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The profession of police officer definitely comes in with a lot of stress. From investigating crime to looking into the safety and security of the residents, they have to ensure the law and order. A lot of times, managing traffic also comes as a part of their job and SP Prantosh Kumar Das from Nawada, Bihar is serving an example of how its to be done. An interview of Das answering to a reporter about how he got the situation of traffic under control and eased the jams across the city is going viral on social media. He talks about how he ensured everyone rides in discipline and there are no encroachments on the streets to avoid unnecessary traffic jam. His byte to the reporter is going viral on social media and people are loving his attitude. The way he's talking about ensuring traffic laws are followed will remind you of Bollywood's famous police character Singham. 'Honk More Wait More'! Mumbai Traffic Police Introduces The Punishing Signal to Teach Honking Drivers a Lesson (Watch Video).

He starts with saying how traffic affects everybody and as a police officer, he has to look into it too. He mentioned that he was working as a traffic SP in Patna previously. He stresses how the construction of bridges and roads is the responsibility of the government authorities, but it is his duty to ensure there is no traffic jam on them. He goes on to tell the changes they have made in the region to avoid traffic jam and how they have strict fines for people who won't follow the traffic rules. In the end, he mentions how as an SP he has to come out and see the situation himself to provide a solution. Video of his answer to the reporter is going viral and people are loving it. These Dancing Traffic Policemen From India Remind You No Job is Easy But Can Be Enjoyed, Watch Videos.

Watch Viral Video of Nawada Police Officer:

Did you think it was more like a shot for a film sequence? The video is being shared widely on Twitter and people are in praises for Das. Check some of the reactions.

Loving His Filmy Andaaz

वैसे ये हैं रियल लाइफ के असली सिंघम और दबंग नवादा के एसपी प्रांतोष कुमार, अंदाज पूरी तरह फिल्मी, जाम हटाने के बेताज बादशाह हैं। pic.twitter.com/tVn6FlFhrC — Nishi Kant Trivedi (@nishikantvipra) February 20, 2020

Best Police Byte

अब तक की बेस्ट पुलिस बाइट ! पहले लगा कि किसी फ़िल्म का किरदार बोल रहा है पर फिर पता चला नवादा के रीयल एसपी साहब हैं! पुलिस अधिकारी इस भाव के साथ बाइट दें तो क्राइम रिपोर्टरों की रिपोर्ट इंटरटेमेंट शो में भी जा सकेगी। 😜 pic.twitter.com/LbkuOTxyKP — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) February 20, 2020

Salute to His Dedication

नवादा एसपी साहब के जज्बे को सलाम। ट्रैफिक समस्या हल करने के लिए खुद सड़क पर उतर कर मोर्चा संभाल लिया| pic.twitter.com/bfKeSf9MfK — Dr. Manish Goutam🇮🇳 (@DrManishGoutam1) February 21, 2020

Everyone is loving the way he talks about deriving a solution to a problem. The most important being, getting out there instead of sitting in a cabinet and looking at the problems.