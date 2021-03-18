‘Netflix and Chill,’ or it can be ‘Amazon Prime and Chill,’ or any other streaming platforms that you are completely obsessed with watching shows and movies. Because of the range of options available to watch online, staying indoors during the pandemic was not less entertaining. But is it healthy? Studies have found out previous how binge-watch can have a serious effect on human health. But a recent report highlights binge-watching is bad for the planet, as a whole, just as much as driving. Yes, you read that, right! Watching series on streaming platforms for close to an hour is equally harmful to the planet earth. The report noted by scientists at the prestigious Royal Society in the UK had revealed that HD streaming on the smartphone generates about eight times more emissions than standard definition (SD).

In fact, not only the Royal Society, but another research conduct by Maxime Efoui-Hess of the Shift Project also stated that watching a 30-minute show on any streaming apps emits as much carbon dioxide as driving a car for 6 km. Meanwhile, the Roy Society researchers had urged online platforms to limit streaming resolution and set the default to SD to reduce per capita carbon emissions and combat climate change. The report had further revealed that the digital sector’s estimated contribution to global emissions ranges from 1.4% to 5.9% of the worldwide total.

So, what’s worse for the planet? Netflix says otherwise! The company has reportedly claimed that an hour of streaming on its platform emits less than 100 gms of Co2 equivalent, which is less than driving a car for around 6 kms. To determine the study, Netflix had used a tool called DIMPACT, which has been developed by the researchers of the University of Bristol.

According to Wired, Netflix said it would release a white paper to validate its findings at the end of March and reveal its climate targets this spring. However, other streaming services such as Amazon, Hotstar and more are yet to comment on the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).