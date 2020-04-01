Too Many Home-Quarantine Binge Watch-Lists? It's Okay To NOT Catch Up With Them All At Once!

Netflix and chill - Representational Image. (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You wake up, scroll through Twitter/Instagram/Facebook, sleep, repeat. COVID-19 outbreak has changed our routines like never before. The mandatory lockdowns all over have forced everyone to stay at home, self-quarantining themselves. However, apart from catching up with new words like 'quarantine' and 'binge-list', many are also learning the names of latest movies /shows. From celebrities to your regular Instagram friends, you might have by now stumbled upon various 'binge-watch' lists in Insta-stories and 'nominations.'

Why just individuals, even various publications (including us) are suggesting some of the best movies in different categories to satiate the cine-lover in you. Of course, there is no denial that when a person working in this field suggests a plethora of films, they are going to be amazing and worth-a-watch. Know, that they come after a long experience of sitting through a series of excellent, good, bad, worst movies/series. These lists are trustworthy and worth your time. However, is it worth the mental pressure?

Internet is smitten with the 'memes' trend. Most of the youth gets introduced to a character, film or a show through memes first and then the official trailer! Instagram stories have these shows showered with heart-eyed and fire emojis. Then starts this hustle to know more about it. We scroll through comments, google the reviews and check the IMDB ratings. And suddenly it gives us the feeling of a cave-man who has been hiding in the caves while the whole generation is talking about it! And, this is where, the race and the pressure to complete the said show starts!

Now, during this home quarantine, this pressure has increased ten-fold. A true cine lover should definitely catch up on the major suggestions or what's even the point in calling yourself a cinephile? However, not on this gun point of memes and peers! With so many 'experts' and cine-enthusiast friends dropping suggestion bombs all over, it is easy to feel that you are lagging behind. But trust me when I say, you are not alone!

Just like how making Dalgona to look like a cool chef on Instagram 'quarantine' story isn't mandatory, so is not taking the pressure of these binge-watch suggestions. Watching, liking, feeling good about a movie is totally subjective. It also depends on whether you are in the right frame of mind to even understand the subject or vibe of the film at that particular moment. What might be a feel-good movie for me, might not be for you! So then what's the point in running this rat race, right? We all have self doubted at least once in life for not being able to 'like' a certain film that others are raving about. Or may be liking something that everyone else bashed! But then who is anyone to judge us for either of that?

While all these quarantine binge-lists are a fun thing to go through, make sure you don't end up pressurizing yourself to watch and end up hating the person who made you watch it! Everyone's taste and speed should be honoured. As you are home quarantining, don't let the pop culture make you feel any less for not making it to trends. May be your thing is a regular filter coffee and an old classic and that's okay! On that note, we too have a great bunch of movies to suggest but we certainly don't have a deadline for you!