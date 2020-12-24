The shocking incident of a British backpacker, Grace Millane, who was murdered by her Tinder date in Auckland, has resurfaced again. The 28-year-old man convicted of killing the British girl while she was visiting New Zealand was caught in a chilling video allegedly carrying Millane’s dead body in a suitcase. The murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of a 17-year non-parole period after being found guilty of murdering Millane on the eve of her 22nd birthday. The recently surfaced video shows how he smuggled the victim’s body out of a hotel in a suitcase.

Jesse Shan Kempson met Millane on a dating app reportedly in December 2018. She was last seen in the centre of Auckland, and her body was subsequently found by police in a bush-clad area in the west of the city. This week a decision from the country’s top court meant an order keeping Kempson’s name hidden was lifted. The online video shows the 28-year-old using a porter’s trolley to carry two cases into an elevator at CityLife in Auckland. He was first seen wheeling the trolley into the elevator, shortly afterwards, he returned with it laden with two suitcases, one of which he later admitted contained the Brit backpacker’s naked body folded into a foetal position, noted The Sun.

Kempson loaded the suitcase containing her corpse into a rented Toyota hatchback and drove to the outskirts of the city, where he buried the body. The chilling footage is now surfacing on the internet.

Kempson has other charges as well. He had been facing two more abuse trials. The 28-year-old was convicted of a range of crimes against his former partner, including threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and sexual violation. He was also convicted of raping another woman who he met on dating app Tinder, which happened months before he murdered Millane.

