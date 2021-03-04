Mrs Poidexter who recently grabbed headlines after her sons were kicked out of school for the career choice of selling HOT pics and videos on XXX website Onlyfans has now decided to give away her money to charity because she "makes too much". Also known as, Tiffany Poindexter, the California OnlyFans mom, claims to earn more than £108,000 (1,09,82,336.40 Indian Rupee) a month on her OnlyFans account by selling XXX pictures and videos taken by her husband Chris.

After the whole fiasco with other parents in her kids' school, Tiffany claims that some of those same parents are following her OnlyFans account. However, the money she is getting from these new people she plans to give away to charity. Crystal Jackson reveals that her OnlyFans has "blown up", as per LadBible. "I'm going to donate some money, because I'm like, we don't need all this money right? We're gonna have to find something to do with it. We didn't go to the press for all this money so I just don't feel comfortable having all this, it's just weird", she said.

Mrs Poindexter had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. However, now she has decided to take the high road and give away her money to charity. The XXX website has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

