Coronavirus Outbreak: Tale of Two Grandmothers Bidding Final Goodbye to Family From Deathbed Will Leave You Teary-Eyed (Watch Video)

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The coronavirus pandemic has gripped nations across the world. Close to 2 million people have become a victim of the deadly disease. It is a difficult time. Many countries are under lockdown, while others are urging citizens to stay indoors to contain the spread. Many heartbroken cases have come online, showing how families are parted from their near ones with senior citizens being isolated from the rest of the members. The elders are vulnerable to contract the virus, and once they do, it becomes challenging to save them. The tale of these two grandmothers from different locations reveals the intensity of the situation. Both in their death bed, bid final goodbye to their respective families through phone call and video conferencing. The video will leave you teary-eyed. Queen Elizabeth II Delivers a Special First-Ever Easter Message Amid COVID 19 Crisis, Says 'Coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us'.

Keiko Neutz of Louisville, Kentucky

The 87-year-old, Keiko Neutz from Louisville, Kentucky died from coronavirus. She was hospitalised on March 25, 2020. Before her death, the grandmother could bid final goodbye to her family using a video chat app, while under isolation. When she was hospitalised, one of her grandchildren reportedly installed an app called Houseparty on an old laptop and asked medical staffers to give it to her. “Throughout Sunday, eight kids, grandkids we all popped in and talked to her,” the granddaughter was quoted saying in Daily Mail. “She was not alone, virtually — not for one moment,” she added. The grandmother was also virtually surrounded by her loved ones when she passed away on March 30, 2020. Famed Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live on Easter Sunday 2020 From Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral, to Be Streamed Worldwide.

Roberta Tately

The 81-year-old, Roberta Tately was in a rehabilitation centre, recovering from pneumonia when she tested positive for COVID-19. Before Tately died, she had one last phone call with her family. Granddaughter, Francesca Onorato took a video of that moment and shared it on TikTok, as her family bid final goodbye with a heavy heart. At that moment, Tately was not aware of the gravity of the situation, and hence the phone call was intended to keep things routine.

Watch Video:

@sinjinshairyballsack my grandma got coronavirus & is on her deathbed so we said goodbye one final time since we couldnt see her irl. 💙😭 ♬ original sound - sinjinshairyballsack

There are many sad stories like these. With no vaccine readily available at the moment and the virus is so easily transmitted from human to human, it has forced families in isolation. People are not able to bid final goodbyes to the near ones they lost during the pandemic. We hope this pass soon, and things go back to normalcy.