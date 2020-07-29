The internet is so full of happy and cute animal videos. We have also seen some unlikely animal friendships from around the world. Now a video of an otter hugging her cat friend is going viral on social media garnering over 2 million views. The animals in question are pets from Japan named Mochi, the cat and Sakura, the otter. The unlikely pets have been staying together since 2018 but only recently have they started cuddling with each other. This moment of their peak in friendship was captured on camera and shared by their owner on his YouTube channel where it crossed over millions of views. Dog and Baby Monkey Share Unlikely Friendship, Watch Cute Video.

Both of these are pets of Ma Ko from Japan who keeps updating their pictures and videos on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. While the two have been in the constant company of each other, Sakura the otter now cannot sleep without cuddling Mochi. A video has captured exactly how Sakura snuggles up to Mochi, who is already falling asleep. The video is just too much cuteness to handle and we do not blame that it is going so viral. Ducking Friendship! Video of 11 Ducks Meeting Daily to Swim Together is Giving People Major BFF Goals.

Check The Video of Otter Sakura Hugging Mochi, the Cat:

How are they so cute! It is one of the most unlikely pairs to get together. We totally get it if you want to see more of this pair. So check some more cut pics and videos below:

Some Pics of The Pair Hugging Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by カワウソ さくら (@kawauso_sakura) on Jul 18, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

Sakura Makes a Pillow of Her Cat:

Looks like, after figuring the comfort of his friend's fur, Sakura just cannot sleep without Mochi. In the above video, the otter makes the cat her pillow.

Sakura and Mochi Playing With The Same Toy:

Sakura and Mochi Eating Together:

Sakura and Mochi are perfect living examples of friends that eat together, stay together! The duo patiently eats bite by bite and looks like there are no fights here.

There are a lot more videos of the pair. As Ma Ko told in DailyMail report this is the first time the pair cuddled together and y the looks of their recent videos, looks like they have found the utmost comfort in each other's arms. How 'otterly purrfect' is this friendship!

