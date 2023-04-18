Mumbai, April 18: The victim of a hit-and-run accident last Thursday has been identified as a well-known jogger David Francis, also known as ‘Litherland Running Man’ and ‘Forrest Gump’. Francis, 63, was struck in Rainford, Merseyside, by an Audi that was allegedly taken during a prior burglary.

Francis passed away at the site, and the car's driver ran away on foot. Merseyside Police have begun a manhunt for the accused and are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV footage, dashcam, or doorbell footage to come forward. Jogger's Death at Worli Seaface Due to 'reckless' Act of Motorist; Fitness Enthusiasts Traumatised, Says Her Husband.

David was an ardent exerciser who gained notoriety in the neighbourhood for sprinting around in shorts, despite the bitterly cold winters. He was referred to as the ‘Litherland running man’ in the town and was well known for running in the Sefton area. Despite the cold, he would frequently be seen by locals jogging large distances around the neighbourhood, sometimes donning only a pair of shorts.

In his honour, a man posted on Facebook, "At one point I'd say I became obsessed with him. I would always keep an eye out for him while we were driving and would exclaim, ‘There he is kids, The Litherland Running Man’.

He was known to the children as LRM. He was a running machine who simply jogged for the sake of running. He was the Forrest Gump of the present era. He may not have realised his level of local fame.He was a legend, he added.

Another user wrote, “The weather never stopped him doing what he loved, he will be missed.” Car in Germany Mows Down People in Muenster Market, Drivers Shoots Self After Killing and Injuring Several Others.

The police have urged the owner of the stolen Audi to come forward, and has vowed to hold the attacker accountable. The accident has left Francis's family and friends devastated, who are now receiving assistance from specialised officials.

