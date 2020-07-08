Noida, July 8: A video showing rooftop of famous DLF Mall of India in Uttar Pradesh's Noida collapsing has gone viral on social media platforms. The viral showed a portion of the roof of DLF Mall of India crumbling down, raising a cloud of dust. Many people wrote on Twitter that the mall may remain shut for months as huge damage had been reported. As the video is widely shared, DLF mall authorities issued a clarification as people were wondering whether a mishap had taken place. As Malls Gear Up for Opening, People to Have Different Experience of Shopping, Eating.

Many people shared the video of the rooftop of DLF Mall of India in Noida collapsing on Twitter. The Noida police also recieved several calls after the video went viral. Subsequently, DLF mall authorities came out with a clarification, saying that the video is over a month old and it was part of a renovation drive. Unlock 1: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Malls, Religious Places, Private Offices, Hotels And Restaurants; Idol Touching Not Allowed, Social Distancing Norms Mandatory.

Netizens Share Video of DLF Mall Rooftop 'Collapsing' in Noida:

Breaking DLF Mall of India, Noida will remain shut for indefinite period, cinema roof collapse. Structures stability of many buildings in Noida are doubtful. I had pointed it; earlier. ⁦@CeoNoida⁩ ⁦@dmgbnagar⁩ I’m warning again we are seating on potential bomb pic.twitter.com/sK9ltwIKbf — ഡേവിന്ദർ ആനന്ദ് D K ANAND 🐅 (@DAVINDERANAND3) July 8, 2020

This video showing the roof of Mall of India in #Noida ‘collapsing’ has gone viral on WhatsApp. DLF says they're renovating the cinema hall. pic.twitter.com/rRRsOZztMg — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) July 8, 2020

According to reports, renovation work was underway in the cinema hall at the DLF Mall to make changes so that moviegoers can practice social distancing. DLF Mall of India is one of the most popular malls in Noida and used to attract thousands of visitors daily. The mall is currently shut as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

