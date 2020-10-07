The news of US President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 had got all eyes and ears from people around the world. After spending four days in the military hospital he returned to the White House on Monday, October 5. The US President arrived in a helicopter and got down in front of the monument, stepped down and waved towards the reporters. A video footage of the entire arrival has been shared online and a TikTok user pointed out how similar it looked to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene of Shah Rukh Khan's entry in London. The video comparing the two scenes has been going viral and netizens cannot unsee the similar connection. Donald Trump Says 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID-19', US President Further Urges Americans to 'Get Out There'; Here's All That He Said After Being Discharged From Hospital; Watch Video.

A video of Trump's arrival in the White House was doing the rounds online. The US President arrived in a helicopter, climbed up the South Portico stairs, instead of the elevators, to go to his residence. He took off his mask while he stood in the portico and saluted Marine Ore. A TikTok video has been shared online in which the user compares the scenes of Trump's arrival with SRK's arrival in helicopter in the hit Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. And she says, "Why is this the same thing?" It is indeed funny as the music plays and fits in with the US President's arrival. The video has been shared on Twitter and people cannot stop laughing at how similar it is. The plot of K3G had also inspired similar memes when Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle decided to step back from their senior roles from Royals back in the early start of this year.

Check The Viral Video Here:

BYE THIS IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/BZ5SMtHWvY — nabs ❊ ❃ ❋ ❁ (@nabrathhhh) October 6, 2020

The video has over 34,000 views and over a thousand retweets. People cannot stop laughing at how strikingly similar it looks. Check some reactions:

Best Thing to See Today

LOLOL why is this the best thing I see today! https://t.co/7qNuoB6cMa — Himalya (@himalayatalan) October 7, 2020

Laughing Till You Cry

THIS IS SO FUNNY I CRIED LOL https://t.co/Ddsj71cois — kentang 🇮🇩 (@ylzzh) October 7, 2020

Damn Funny!

What is This Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham?

What in the Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham is going on here then https://t.co/oMVgHyWto0 — Ishan 🇧🇩 (@I_Ali101) October 6, 2020

One user even edited the soundtrack of the movie onto the Trump's video! Check it here:

It is one of the funniest crossovers we have seen. Now that we see the video resemblance scene by scene, it is too difficult to unsee it. Share this video with the K3G fans you know and we are sure even they wouldn't see this crossover coming!

