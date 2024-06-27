Every year, we see many people tragically losing their lives due to thunderstorms and lightning strikes, which can happen unexpectedly. It's important to be prepared by knowing where to seek shelter and understanding the 30/30 lightning safety rule, along with other life-saving tips for the monsoon season. While the monsoon brings heavy rainfall that can be harsh in many areas, it also brings thunderstorms and lightning. Captivating images of lightning strikes often circulate, as photographers and nature enthusiasts go out of their way to capture these breathtaking moments. However, it's important to remember that lightning poses serious dangers. It is important for everyone to be well-prepared and informed about staying safe during lightning strikes. Lightning is a powerful natural force, and taking precautions during such weather is crucial. Here are some important dos and don'ts to follow during thunderstorms and lightning. Bihar: Girl Making Instagram Reels in Rain Miraculously Survives Multiple Lightning Strikes in Sitamarhi, Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Dos

Always check the weather forecast beforehand. If the forecast predicts thunderstorms, postpone or avoid any outdoor activity or trips.

Follow the 30/30 lightning safety rule. When you see lightning, start counting down the seconds until you hear thunder. If it is 30 seconds or less, it means that the storm is near enough to be dangerous. Remain indoors for the next 30 minutes following the last thunderclap.

If you are outdoors, you need to immediately look for a safe place. Buildings are generally your best bet. But if there are no buildings around, look for a ditch, a cave, a car, or a canyon.

Ensure that children and pets remain indoors.

Stay away from windows, porches, and balconies.

If you sense an electric charge, like your hair standing or your skin tingling, lightning might be about to strike you. Take cover. If there is no cover nearby, immediately do the lightning crouch (sit or squat in a tight ball and curl your arms around your legs). Keep your feet touching and your head down, with your eyes and ears covered. This will reduce your chances of being struck by a lightning to a large extent.

Step out of any water body. This could be boats, ships, pools, or lakes.

Thunderstorm and Lightning Don’ts

Do not seek cover under a tree. Tall trees especially, attract lightning. Hence, they are not good for cover.

If you hear thundering outside, do not go outside unless it is an absolute emergency.

If you are outdoors and there is no cover nearby, never lie flat on the ground during a lightning as this could make you a bigger target.

Do not take a bath or make contact with water because lightning can travel through metal pipes and the plumbing system of a building.

Do not use anything that could conduct electricity, such as hairdryers, radios, radiators, metal pipes, toasters, and other appliances. It is best to unplug electronic devices and avoid using them.

Precautions To Take During Thunderstorm and Lightning

If you follow these dos and don'ts during lightning and thunderstorms, you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe for the whole season. Take care of your loved ones and neighbours, and keep checking in on them in the event of a thunderstorm or lightning.

