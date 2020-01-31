Economic Survey 2019-20 Quotes Wikipedia As Source of Data, Twitterati Amused

Wikipedia logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, January 31: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2019-20 in Parliament. The Economic Survey quoted Wikipedia as a source of data on two occasions, taking many by surprise as the free encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers, is vulnerable to data manipulation. Wikipedia is quoted in chapter 7 of the Economic Survey - Golden Jubilee of Bank Nationalisation: Taking Stock. Economic Survey Has Multi-Faceted Strategy to Achieve $5 Trillion Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Economic Survey's page 150 and 151 have one graph each. The data mentioned in the graphs are taken from Wikipedia, according to the pre-Budget survey. One graph (Figure 1) is about the number of banks in the Global Top 100, while the other (Figure 2) highlights India's GDP and the number of banks in the Global Top 100. "Figure 1 shows that India’s banks are disproportionately small compared to the size of its economy," states the Economic Survey.

"Figure 2 clearly highlights this disproportionate dwarfism of the Indian banks when compared to the size of the Indian economy," it said. Many were surprised by the government's move to quote Wikipedia in such an important financial document. "First time ever: Economic Survey mentions Wikipedia as source of data (Pg 150-151). Wow! Just wow!" a journalist tweeted.

Here are some reactions to mention of Wikipedia as a source in Economic Survey:

First time ever: Economic Survey mentions Wikipedia as source of data (Pg 150-151). Wow! Just wow! — Sridhar V (@sritara) January 31, 2020

Economic Survey mentions Wikipedia as a source of data (Pg 150-151)...How much lower can we stoop...Probably never ever happened in the entire world...This seems to be another FIRST in the #NewIndia — The Angry Buddha (@TheAngryBuddha1) January 31, 2020

For the record ur precious Economist took reference of Wikipedia in Economic survey... That shows his intelligence & Govt intention for betterment of economic conditions of country. Either cover both side of story or stop being #Presstitutes — रावत जी😎😎 (@rawatprashantt) January 31, 2020

The Economic Survey, I noticed, actually attributes a lot of data and information to Wikipedia ! #EconomicSurvey2020 — uttam sengupta (@chatukhor) January 31, 2020

Economic survey citing Wikipedia as a prime Data source. What else we have got in 2020? I wish to unsubscribe to 2020 and go back to an old version on India. 2009 perhaps. — UmaMaheshVaran P Selvam (@LumosMaxima1510) January 31, 2020

The Economic Survey has projected India's GDP growth at 6-6.5 percent in the next fiscal year. This marks a sharp decline from the estimate of 7 percent growth in last year's Economic Survey. The pre-Budget survey pegged the FY20 growth rate to 5 percent.