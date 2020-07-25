An uncle's attempt to save his dear daughter from a crisis has ended up making the whole neighbourhood and many folks on the internet laugh at him. It so happened, that a family mistook their little one named Lucy to be kidnapped. Seeing the commotion outside, Nathan Murphy, who had just woken up sprinted out the home, not caring about having no clothes on. He went to save but turned out the little one was not lost but just across the street. She came casually walking by, but her uncle Nathan's nakedness was caught on CCTV. His dad joked about the incident and shared it online, and now a lot more people are laughing at the poor chap. Man Wears Tight Trouser to Work That Leaves Him Butt-Naked in Front of His Boss; Father Shares His 'Most Embarrassing' Moment on Twitter.

The incident took place about two weeks ago, but the video is blowing up online. Nathan Murphy was asleep but he woke up to a commotion outside his home. Apparently, a car screeched away from the front of their house and they mistook they heard Lucy scream "mum". It soon followed by a commotion with the family running out and calling Lucy's name. Nathan woke up and got down, he raced towards his dad's car in an attempt to chase the white van that had zoomed past. He even tumbled as he tried to open the car door. But by then an oblivious Lucy returned across the street casually walking home. Nathan returned back to his home in embarrassment. His father decided to share the CCTV recording of the incident on Facebook and it is now going viral.

Watch The Video Here:

The incident could have been a serious one, but thankfully it wasn't and it's given people more laughs. Talking about the embarrassment Nathan told media, "I jumped up out the bed, tried to find my clothes and I ended up just grabbing a t-shirt thinking it was my bottoms and I flew downstairs. When I was on the front I heard 'kidnap' and thought 'wow, this is serious'." He said that he even screamed at his dad to let him in the car as he was naked and there were people out on the street by the commotion. Once in the car, he saw Lucy come round the corner and he got out when embarrassment struck him. He joked that he hopes no mother in the neighbourhood reports him as their kids were all looking outside.

While this turned out to be a false alarm, uncle Nathan's quick sense to help needs to be appreciated.

