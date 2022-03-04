Happy Employee Appreciation Day 2022! This one day dedicated to us employees is celebrated every year on the first Friday of March. This year the day falls on March 4. The purpose of celebrating this day is to strengthen the relationship between employers and employees. And what better way than via memes? And if you're looking for some of the most hilarious Employee Appreciation Day 2022 Funny memes and jokes for you! Employee Appreciation Day is an unofficial holiday in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Canada. It is also celebrated as a day for CEOs, Managers, HR and Supervisors to recognize the work and efforts of their employees. Xoxoday Launches Employee Appreciation Week (EAW) Celebrations: An Initiative to Make Employee Appreciation an Organization Culture.

According to some studies, praising employees boosts their morale, which can also increase productivity but we believe an even better way could be sharing a laugh together. What better way to hit it off than sharing some relatable jokes and memes to empathise with the employees. Laughter has become an amazing mechanism, especially via social media to bond and on this special day, why not take the bonding to the next level to increase productivity. Now, check out with some of the funniest memes and jokes we have collected for you:

Funny Memes to Share With Your Colleague!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST SURAJ JOKES (@justsurajjokes)

So True

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Covidiotz (@covidiotz)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grocery Memes (@grocerymemez)

Relatable & HOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Covidiotz (@covidiotz)

THIS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by live. love. laugh (@vivelerire1)

LAMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IT_Memes (@itmem_es)

Hahahah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IndyLogix Solutions Pvt Ltd (@indylogix)

Isn't It?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grocery Memes (@grocerymemez)

Time and again, studies have shown that recognition and appreciation of employees creates an environment of happiness and engagement which, in turn, builds morale and better productivity. So go ahead and wish your employees the best today.

