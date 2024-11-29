Lucknow Bride Wearing ‘Banarasi Bikini’ to Wedding? AI-Generated Image Showing Woman Wearing Yellow Bikini and Veil in Her Marriage Ceremony Goes Viral

In today’s digital era, where information travels faster, authenticity is often questioned. With smartphones and social media, images have become the universal language for conveying stories, messages and entertainment. Visual impression reaches great mass, opening the door to misinformation, deepfakes and manipulated images. And with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools, the dangers have doubled. In a recent case, a photo of a woman wearing a yellow bikini along with a veil to her wedding has gone viral on social media. The Facebook post claimed the Lucknow bride wore a ‘Banarasi bikini’ to her marriage ceremony in an attempt to break the stereotype. However, it has now been confirmed that the image is fake and AI-generated, intended to spread misinformation among social media users. UFO Sighted Over US Capitol Hill? ‘Mystery’ Lights in Sky Over Washington DC Trigger ‘Alien’ Rumours, Know the Truth Behind Viral Picture and Video.

The photo being shared online created a buzz with the caption, “Lucknow bride breaks stereotype by wearing Banarasi bikini in marriage ceremony. Internet split in two halves.” The picture features the ‘bride’ wearing a yellow bikini, traditional red bangles, mehendi on her hands and feet and a dupatta over her head. Meanwhile, the ‘groom’ showed up in sherwani, while other attendees, including a woman and a young girl, were visible. Some users criticised the bride for her choice of clothing for her ‘wedding,’ believing it to be real. However, others questioned its authenticity. Cloud Fell From the Sky in Indonesia? Know Truth About Viral Video Showing Construction Worker Catching Cloud-Like Substance Descending From Sky.

Lucknow Bride Wearing ‘Banarasi Bikini’ to Wedding?

According to DNA, the image’s origin is traced to a Reddit community named Desi Adult Fusion. The page is known for sharing AI-generated artwork inspired by traditional desi culture. It was first posted on this subreddit on November 18, 2024, along with other AI-generated images, before one of them made it to Facebook and other social media platforms, leading to misinformation. In addition, before the viral post opens, it shows a warning stating ‘altered photo’ in the lead to view the image.

The Photo Is AI-Generated

AI-Generated Image Shows Bride Wearing Yellow Bikini To Wedding (Photo Credits: Srijita Mimi Das/ Facebook)

Despite severe regulations, people easily create fake images with AI tools to mislead the audience. The above incident highlights the growing concern about the misuse of AI-generated images and videos and their potential to mislead people. It is significant to verify the content people come across before accepting or sharing it claiming to be real.

Fact check

Claim : Lucknow Bride Wears 'Banarasi Bikini' To Wedding Conclusion : The viral photo claiming that a Lucknow bride wore 'Banarasi bikini' to her wedding is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).