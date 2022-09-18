PM Narendra Modi Clicking Pics of Cheetah With Nikon Camera Without Taking Out Canon Cover! BJP Fact Checks Shoddy Photoshop Effort From Opposition

Mumbai, September 18: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs from Namibia at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media. Post the release, PM Modi was also seen clicking pictures of the big cats using a professional camera. However, there were some political parties who tried to defame PM Narendra Modi stating that he didn't take off the lens cover of the camera.

Shockingly, morphed pictures of PM Narendra Modi were shared by the Trinamool Congress party which said that the BJP leader did not take off the lens cover of the camera at all. While sharing the morphed picture of PM Narendra Modi, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar said, "Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness." Besides TMC, many other netizens also shared the morphed pictures of PM Modi which showed the lens on the camera. Fact Check: Scripted Video of ‘Maulana’ Dragging Unconscious Woman Inside Mazar Goes Viral With False Claim, Here’s the Truth.

Check Tweets:

congress supporters and leaders are defaming Modi. They are doing photoshop for Modi & uploading it on social media. Congress supporters always work like Pappu. They don't know how to do photoshop. In this photo,Modi is holding the Nikon camera. & edited with canon lens cover. pic.twitter.com/7gk5kOJevP — Brijesh🇮🇳𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦.𝐏𝐡𝐲 (@DeshiProfessor) September 17, 2022

Only INC IT cell has the bravery to keep “Canon” cover to Modi ji’s Nikon camera. What a shittyphotoshop....🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ocJlUUE4q2 — Venkatesh (@vrishahi) September 18, 2022

However, the truth is that the morphed picture is not a real one. After the morphed pictures went viral, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took it on themselves to fact-check the incident. The national party quickly responded to the morphed photoshopped image of PM Modi and attacked the TMC for spreading fake news. In the pictures that have gone viral on digital platforms, the lens of Canon can be seen on a Nikon camera, which clearly showed poor editing.

See Morphed Pictures Post:

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP leader from West Bengal took to Twitter to slam the TMC party and its leaders. In a tweet, he said. "TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of a Nikon camera with Canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee…hire someone better who can at least have common sense." Soon after Majumdar's tweet, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar deleted his tweet. Besides TMC, the morphed picture of PM Modi was also shared by handles of the Congress party as well.

Fact check

Claim : PM Narendra Modi did not remove the camera lens while clicking pictures of Namibian cheetahs Conclusion : The morphed pictures are edited and has a Canon lens on a Nikon camera Full of Trash Clean

