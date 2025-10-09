Were 7 Army Personnel Martyred and 8 Others Injured in Rajouri Encounter? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Going Viral

New Delhi, October 9: A post by the X handle ‘Annutiwariii’ has gone viral, claiming that seven personnel were martyred and eight others injured during an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. According to the post, the casualties occurred during a firefight in the region, prompting widespread concern among netizens and sparking discussions on various social media platforms. The post suggested a major confrontation between security forces and terrorists.

The viral message specified that the incident involved personnel fighting terrorists in the Beeranthub area, PS Kandi, Rajouri. The post also shared casualty figures and described the encounter as intense, creating the impression of a significant loss for security forces. Social media users quickly started sharing and commenting on the post, raising alarms about the situation and questioning official updates. Many users tagged local authorities and government handles seeking clarification on the reported incident, reflecting the concern generated by the claim. Is the Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

Fake Claim of 7 Security Personnel Killed in Rajouri Encounter Debunked

An X handle 'Annutiwariii' claims that 7 personnel were martyred and 8 injured while fighting terrorists in #Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #FAKE! ❌ Exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the SOG team in the Beeranthub area, PS Kandi,… pic.twitter.com/PRNFQbfRmo — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 9, 2025

PIB Fact Check has investigated the viral report and clarified that the claim is Fake. Official sources confirmed that while an exchange of fire did take place between terrorists and the Special Operations Group (SOG) team in Beeranthub, PS Kandi, Rajouri, no casualties have been reported. There is no evidence to support the figures of seven personnel martyred or eight injured, and authorities have urged the public to rely only on verified official sources for information. Did PM Modi Government Ban ‘Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide’ in Cough Syrups Amid Series of Child Deaths? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Instagram Video.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PIB fact-check teams emphasize that fake claims like these can cause unnecessary panic and distress. Users are advised to exercise caution while sharing unverified content, and anyone spotting such posts should report them to official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation. Always follow credible sources for updates on security operations and related incidents.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : X handle ‘Annutiwariii’ claimed 7 security personnel were killed and 8 injured in a Rajouri encounter. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirmed that the claim is false; no casualties reported by official sources. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).