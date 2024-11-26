Videos from YouTuber and content creator Bill, whose channel’s name is Fishing With ‘Oh Dad,’ are going viral online and doing the rounds on social media platforms. The bio on the channel, which belongs to Bill, states that he has been passionate about fishing ever since he was a child. Bill adds that he loves heading out with the boys and his friends to fish for the sheer thrill of the experience. Bill regularly shares videos of his fishing adventures and flaunts his catches, and he also offers tips and tricks for people to improve their fishing skills. Despite his dedication and passion, most of his previous videos received very few to no views. Elderly Man Playfully Pushes His Pet Dogs in the Swings, Wholesome Video Goes Viral.

Things took a turn when a TikToker named PudgyKindness posted a clip where he showed Bill’s fishing videos and his passion for the sport. The video was captioned, ‘So I was scrolling through YouTube videos with no views.’ It further adds that Oh Dad loves to go fishing, showing off his gear and enjoys life to the fullest. The TikToker also revealed that Oh Dad had nearly died after falling off his roof, breaking seven ribs, both wrists and a vertebrae. However, he recovered and resumed making videos. In the clip, the TikToker makes an appeal to followers to change his life, and change his life they did! The video quickly went viral online and garnered over 65 million views on TikTok, along with 64,000 comments at the time. He now has 1.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. This transformed Bill’s life and journey forever.

Fishing With ‘Oh Dad’

Within 24 hours of our TikTok going live, we reached 26M+ views and helped Fishing With "Oh Dad!" reach 520k Subscribers on Youtube 💙 pic.twitter.com/VTK4ZfH5IO — Pudgy Kindness (@pudgykindness) November 22, 2024

Fishing With Oh Dad Videos

Incredible!

Loving His Positive Energy

This dad’s life has been changed forever! Fishing With Oh Dad has gained 700k subscribers in 48 hours because people love his positive energy pic.twitter.com/ot0HCT6pH7 — Ivan (@IvanSteff) November 22, 2024

According to reports, as of November 20, Bill’s YouTube channel had just over 1,000 followers. But, after the TikToker’s video went viral, Bill saw a sudden increase in the number of subscribers and views on his channel. To mark the milestone, he even uploaded a video titled ‘An Overnight Miracle’ where he expresses his gratitude for the support. In the video, he mentions that he had planned on stopping his videos as he felt they were going nowhere. But it all changed after that one video went viral online. Ever since, wholesome videos of fisherman ‘dad’ Bill have been going viral online. Father Signals Daughter With an Infinity Sign From the Ocean as She Takes Off On a Plane to Europe, Wholesome Video Goes Viral.

Bill Expresses His Gratitude

Fishing With Oh Dad Adventures

Fishing With Friends

In his video, Bill gives thanks to God for helping him and supporting him during a tough time. Since then, he has not posted a video yet; however, his fans and followers are waiting for more content from the YouTuber.

