Flock of Sheep Visit McDonalds in South Wales, Netizens Remember Classic Nursery Rhyme 'Old McDonald Had a Farm' (Check Tweets)

Sheep outside McDonalds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since a lockdown has been implemented for tackling the Coronavirus spread, we have read numerous reports of animals being spotted in city areas. Reports of different animals loitering around in areas, otherwise crowded with the public, have been doing the rounds on the internet. Now adding to them are some sheep that were spotted waiting outside a closed McDonalds in Wales. While people might be craving for good McD burgers, looks like the sheep were missing on some veg patties too! And amid all the 'nature is healing' comments, some netizens were reminded of the classic rhyme, "Old McDonalds Had a Farm..." Endangered African Penguins Roam Freely on Streets of Simon Town While Residents Remain Indoors Due to Lockdown in South Africa (Watch Cute Video).

A resident captured a picture of a flock of sheep standing right outside a McDonald's in the town of Ebbw Vale, South Wales. There were at least 10 sheep, some of them grazing on the little grass patch, while some looked like peeking into the fast-food joint. As the picture soon came on social media, it went viral with people singing the lines of "Old McDonald Had a Farm." Pride of Lions Spotted Sleeping on Road in South Africa's Kruger National Park During Coronavirus Lockdown (See Pictures).

Check The Pic of Flock of Sheep Out McDonalds in South Wales:

The picture soon made it on Twitter with news portals covering it. And check how netizens have got singing.

EIEIO

Old McDonalds’s had a farm E I E I O https://t.co/ccSihXfAlK — Annisa Tauziri (@adoublenisasa) April 22, 2020

The Next Lines Go Well Too...

And on his farm he had a.... sheep! E-i-e-i-o with a baaaa baaaaa there and a baaaa baaa there here a baaaa there a baaaaa everywhere a baaaa baaaa this old McDonalds has a farm e-i-e-i-o https://t.co/0HLxeIpiY8 — Jillian (@JillianRyan_) April 22, 2020

Here Are Some Sheep

An old “McDonalds” had a farm, E I E I O, and on this farm it had some sheep, E I E I O pic.twitter.com/tp2tahjdSl — Doug-Helms2.0 (@0Helms2) April 22, 2020

Heeya Heeya Yo!

Old Mac Donald now has a farm. Heeeya heeya hoo 🐑 — Dr Thokzy (@Thokz68) April 21, 2020

Oops No Ice Cream

@Wendys Old McDonalds had a farm...and the ice cream machine was still broken, leaving the sheep heavily disappointed. https://t.co/7EswZODX8U — Rob Vaughan (@RobertoVinCLE) April 22, 2020

Although the resident mentioned it is quite common to see cows and horses on Ebbw Vale. Haha, the rhyme is sure relatable. There are so many instances of animals wandering on the empty streets but a first one which relives a classic rhyme.