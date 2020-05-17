German Cafe Gives Customers Pool Noodles Attached to Hats to Ensure Social Distancing; Instances When Innovative Techniques Left People Amazed (Videos And Pictures)

Innovative Social Distancing Instances (Photo Credits: Facebook, YouTube, PDChina Twitter))

A German cafe reopened as lockdown instructions were eased and gave out pool noodles to guests to ensure guidelines of social distancing were followed. Pictures of people at cafe show them sitting with long and colourful swimming pool noodles strapped on straw hats on their heads as if it were some children's party. While the message the cafe is trying to highlight is important, the photos have left people laughing on the internet. This is not the first time people adopted unique social distancing measures, earlier too people were spotted trying to keep a distance from people using different props. And so here we bring to you a list of social distancing equipment that will leave you laughing.

Cafe Rothe in Schwerin was open during the lockdown but was not serving to customers. While it has 12 tables, they are using half the capacity currently. Germany has recorded more than 176,400 cases of coronavirus and 8,027 deaths.

Chinese Students Wear Colourful 1-Metre Hats to School:

Practice social distancing: 1st-3rd graders in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang Province, wear hand-made 1-meter-diameter hats as schools reopen in the city. pic.twitter.com/RxGnvuEF0e — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 26, 2020

As schools in China reopened, students were seen wearing long hats with one-metre-long plumes on its either sides. Children had been asked to wear such hats to ensure they follow social distancing. Pictures which were widely circulated were of first-grade students at the Yangzheng Elementary School.

Man Builds Social Distancing Device:

Dan Kuhnle, a man from Rockford native created a device that ensures he is six feet away from people while walking on the road to maintain social distancing. He made with the help of some household devices. Now, every time he goes out, he is the centre of attraction making people laugh.

Social Distancing Bee:

Another device ensuring distance from people by default made from hula hoops had gone viral earlier. The yellow and black stripes on it earned him the name bumblebee also. As he walks on the road wearing it, people also approach him to click his photo.

Meanwhile, at Five Dock Dining in Sydney, cardboard cutouts were kept to give people company while dining. New South Wales' state government eased restrictions last week letting cafes, restaurants, and bars to reopen on with a maximum of 10 guests. And if you are worried if you will have to dine alone, then you have life-size cardboard cutouts of people for company.

Other than poodles, shops and supermarkets have been using floor markings and perspex screen to ensure people maintain distance. People and organisations have been quite creative in ensuring social distancing with many of them being extremely funny.