Happy Break-Up Day 2023! The week of the Anti-Valentine is almost done. The week started on February 15, following Valentine's Day, with Slap Day. For people who are single or have recently experienced heartbreak, Anti-Week Valentine's starts the week after Valentine's Week each year. Valentine's Week's PDAs on the streets and social media might be draining for single individuals. Anti-Week Valentine's is the answer for them as a result. It includes holidays like Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and Breakup Day. Breakup Day brings Anti-Week Valentine's to a close. Break Up Day Images & Happy Break Up Day 2023 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Funny Quotes, Broken Heart Status, GIFs and WhatsApp Messages To Share.

Most breakups occur when we are incompatible with our partners. Breakups serve as a reminder that relationships and love are not always blissful and romantic. It occasionally causes us pain as well. Breakup Day is observed to encourage people who are in toxic relationships to emancipate themselves and find partners with whom they may have a fulfilling relationship.

But what is life without a bit of humour? We sometimes chuckle at ourselves for ignoring the warning signs when we reflect on the past and recall the suffering we experienced in the past. Getting rid of unhealthy relationships also entails maturing and growing up. These are some memes and amusing quotes we came across. Here are a few funny memes & jokes that we think are super hilarious:

Chainsaw Man 120// Me with Fujimoto after making Asaden breakup on Valetine's Day like- pic.twitter.com/3CHU6G95YX — The Stranger Artist (@strangerartist_) February 14, 2023

LOL

Me listening to breakup story on valentine's day. pic.twitter.com/16ivuCmHAr — Ranjan Sharma (@Sharmajaoge) February 14, 2023

ROFL

Let's be a couple to break up and I can use this meme pic.twitter.com/8rF4sHqGRa — MOSS🦷 | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@funnybeetledude) February 13, 2023

LMAO

Truth

Woah

On this day, black heart-shaped balloons are inflated in place of red heart-shaped balloons. People are reminded that not every relationship is simple. Some people decide to embrace self-love, the quest to discover themselves, and the opportunity to let go of their ex-lover during this time. In addition to ending the relationship and letting go of the agony of a toxic relationship, people also burn pictures of their ex-lovers on this day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2023 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).