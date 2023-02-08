Valentine's Week officially started yesterday with Rose Day on February 7, and couples are anxiously anticipating each day of the week's festivities, culminating with Valentine's Day on February 14. The second day of the love week, Propose Day, observed on February 8, is today, and obviously, there is nervousness around. It is regarded as a day to propose to your lover or confess your feelings to your crush. Social media is flooded with a variety of content on this day, including amusing memes, and for that, we have a few of the hilarious memes gathered for you. Be prepared to check out the propose day funny memes and jokes to laugh aloud on.

People grow anxious and excited on this day as they are about to confess their feelings and unsure of the reaction they will receive, which causes the heart to begin to beat at a different rate. Since the outcome is unpredictable, another moniker for this day is "National Nervous Day." You may celebrate being single by sending your friends Propose Day memes instead of becoming anxious. Propose Day 2023 Funny Memes and Jokes: From ‘The Worst She Can Say Is No’ to ‘Jal Lijiye’ Puns, Hilarious Posts for Valentine’s Week.

It can be difficult to express your love for someone, but it is important to do so to let them know how significant they are to you. This day is ideal if you have been waiting for the opportunity to express your love to the love of your life. With Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and of course, Valentine's Day, Valentine's Week will be a full-fledged celebration. But not everyone has a partner to celebrate Propose Day with, and as a result, if you are single, you can post these funny memes and jokes to celebrate being single on social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @does_it_makesense

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pagal Awwrat™ (@pagalawwrat)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @does_it_makesense

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihaal (@d_busiest_vella)

Oh No

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son of Birdman (@booby_the_chimp)

Wow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zingoy (@zingoy_cashback)

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUNKART (@punkart.official)

You can go above and beyond and arrange a lovely evening for them on Propose Day, or you can write a charming letter to charm them. You can also share some Propose Day wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook statuses, and Whatsapp statuses with the people you care about. Happy Propose Day, and have a wonderful Valentine's Week, everyone!

