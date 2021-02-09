The issue of consent has been pushed to the forefront of public discussion over the past years. Following numerous reports of sexual assault, one thing has become increasingly clear that we urgently need more education and discussion about consent. Keeping the sexual consent in mind and in a bid to reduce the number of sexual violence, a new Danish sexual consent app has been launched. The app, called iConsent allows lovers “24-hour consent contract,” to have sex. The creators argue that the purpose of the app is to ensure both parties agree to intercourse. The new app was launched after Denmark passed new rape law.

What is iConsent app? With the press of a button on the app, users are permitted “one intercourse,” which is valid for 24 hours and can be withdrawn at any time. Users can enter the number of the person they want to have sex with and send a request—the other is then given the option to accept or reject it. The encrypted data is stored on the app in case it is needed for criminal inquiries. According to reports, developers of the app are of the opinion that it gives people to document your consent to intercourse by allowing lovers to send and receive requests via their phones. Besides, users can also call up their consent history which the app says is “stored on secure servers,” and only shared in the event of a criminal investigation.

Denmark’s parliament passed a new law in December, 2020 expanding the definition of rape to include any sex without explicit consent. Earlier, the prosecutors had to show that the rapist had used violence or attacked someone who was unable to resist. The iConsent app coincided with the launch of the new law which came into effect on January 1, 2021. What Is Sexual Consent and Why Is It the Most Important Factor While Having An Intimate Relationship.

However, the app has received criticisms too. Many slammed the app as “non-sensical” and argue it undermines the complexity of consent. Others voiced fears that the app could be abused by forcing one party to accept the request, creating a bogus digital record of consent they had not really granted. As per the justice ministry’s figures, around 11,400 women a year are raped or subjected to attempted rape in Denmark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).