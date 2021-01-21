Everyone in America is celebrating the transition of power from Trump to Biden-Harris. On January 20, 2021 Inauguration Day, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sworn in as President and Vice President of United States of America. The world watched the great event and it saw some highlights. Social media is buzzing with Inauguration Day happenings, be it memes on Bernie Sanders' casual look or Kamala Harris' rocking a purple outfit. And it makes the BTS fans even more happier, as they call Harris a part of the BTS Army, the large fandom of K-pop seven member boy band. Kamala Harris not only wore a purple outfit, but she also followed the official BTS account on Twitter. K-Pop fans have put the twos together and are celebrating Harris' as a part of the big family.

Kamala Harris 56, has created history by becoming the first woman, first Black and first Indian-American vice president of the United States. She wore a deep purple dress designed by two African American designers. Purple seemed to be the theme for the event as former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton also donned the same colour. But, for the BTS fans, it was symbolic of their favourite K-Pop boy band. BTS member V has given the phrase of "I Purple You" to his fans and since then the colour means a lot to all BTS followers. On the day of Inauguration, Army also noticed that Harris followed the official BTS account on Twitter. Some pointed out that BTS's hit 'Boy With Luv' is in her Spotify playlist. Soon, tweets about Kamala Harris being a part of BTS Army took over Twitter.

Check Tweets Linking Kamala Harris' Connection to BTS:

She's Army!

VP KAMALA HARRIS JUST FOLLOWED @BTS_twt 💜😭 SHE ARMY YALL pic.twitter.com/mecGChfq70 — ᴮᴱ PIPER⁷ (@PiedPiper34) January 20, 2021

Excellent Taste

And she's a fan!!!!! Kamala Harris' Playlist got BTS' BWL on it!!! Madam Vice President got excellent taste! pic.twitter.com/Bm5yXg2MeV — KPphoenix💜𐤀 (@PphoenixK) January 20, 2021

Priorities

kamala following bts wouldnt be a big deal but she literally only follows government officials and...... bts. 😭 love the priorities — ⁷ (@foreveraintae) January 20, 2021

United With Purple

BTS army Kamala Harris purple 💜 🤝 — ✨ Allie 😷 Happy Inauguration Day! (@Capnallie1) January 20, 2021

Part of Army

a thread of Kamala Harris wearing purple dress today and beeing an secret Army #BTS_twt #KamalaHarris #ARMY pic.twitter.com/6GMUn5133E — VoltisaBTS 💜 (@BtsVoltisa) January 20, 2021

Army can only relate her outfit choice to her support for BTS! The colour maybe symbolic of a lot more, but her following the official account has been noticed. Kamala Harris' does listen to the K-pop boy band too as she has their song on the Spotify list. The fans are clearly happy to have Madame Vice President's presence in BTS Army.

