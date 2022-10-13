Happy Karwa Chauth 2022! The festival of Karwa Chauth is considered very special for Indian women. On this day, women fast for the whole day without drinking water and of course, that means many memes and jokes take over the internet! Right from husband-wife jibes and jokes to moon-sighting memes, the internet is filled with hilarious posts. The one day in which men sit on the ‘Lagta Hai Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai’ throne, so many funny memes and jokes flood the internet and today, we have brought the best ones for you on Karva Chauth. If you are still not very sure about the trivia related to this festival, let us fill you in. On the fourth day after the full moon day in the lunar month of Kartika, married ladies celebrate the festival of having a day-long fast for the lifespan of their spouses. The occasion, known as Karwa Chauth, is widely observed in Northern and Western India. Karwa Chauth 2022 Funny Memes: Brace Yourself For These Hilarious Husband-Wife Jokes and Posts on Karva Chauth Vrat Festival Day.

Karva Chauth is an important tradition that requires women to break their fast only after seeing the moon through a sieve and therefore, along with the importance of men, even the importance of the moon touches new heights on this day. Moon-sighting funny memes and jokes have already taken over social media. We have compiled Karwa Chauth 2022 funny memes, innocent jokes, relatable puns, couples jibes, and images that will make you laugh out loud and are full of sarcasm. Many times users share their feelings in a funny way through these memes.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kategabhaiiii ⚠🚨🚧 (@katega_bhaiiii)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City Khalilabad (@city_khalilabad_)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nariaarogyam (@nariaarogyam)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Panjetha (@nidhi_knows)

Can't Even

Hahahahah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes_are_life (@i_meme_myself_forever)

Truth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes_are_life (@i_meme_myself_forever)

The beauty of Karva Chauth is visible in the markets, the atmosphere is quite tight on social media as well. Such funny memes are going viral and it is in the happiness of the festival that these memes add such a tinge of fun to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).