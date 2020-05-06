MatKarForward: PIB Fact Check Along With Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon Share TikTok Video Requesting Citizens to NOT Forward Misleading Information

#MatKarForward (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The kind of content shared on social media has a huge influence on the users. The pictures, videos and messages shared on social media can make a huge difference. But it is important that one must share the right information, the facts that are verified. Often we have seen how some fake news goes viral across social media platforms and that is an invisible, deadly virus that disrupts ones harmony. PIB Fact Check along with Sara Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon shared a TikTok video urging the citizens of the country to not forward such misleading information - #MatKarForward. Vijay Deverakonda Slams Gossip Portals For Circulating Fake News About Him in a YouTube Video; Mahesh Babu Tweets In His Support.

In the video shared, we can see how the celebrities have come forward to spread the awareness and addressed this issue. Be it related to any crisis or any person or any other thing, it is important that one must not forward unwanted, harmful, misleading information. We have seen how celebs have also fallen prey to fake news. It was recently when south actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared a video and mentioned how some haters are spreading fake news about him and The Deverakonda Foundation. PIB Fact Check, while sharing the video mentioned, “There is another disease that spreads by a careless touch - #FakeNews Be responsible and verify any suspicious information”. Amitabh Bachchan Tweets Another WhatsApp Forward On Coronavirus, Twitterati Requests Big B to Uninstall the App after His Rendezvous with Fake News.

PIB Fact Check Shares TikTok Video On #MatKarForward

There is another disease that spreads by a careless touch - #FakeNews Be responsible and verify any suspicious information#MatKarForward @ayushmannk @imVkohli @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/Rq1PCeQOuS — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 6, 2020

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana had mentioned on this issue, “All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it's time to bring a change, and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward.” It is important to bust such fake news and hence LatestLY along with TikTok India also launched a special show, Sachhi Baat with LatestLY that focuses to bust myths on the various unwanted fake and misleading forwards that are going around. With this video, we hope one verifies information and be a responsible citizen.