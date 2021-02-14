New Delhi, February 14: The former First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump has deleted all her posts from the social media platform Instagram, leaving her fans and followers in utter confusion. The rumours of her divorce with the former President of US and business tycoon Donald Trump have been doing rounds over the internet lately. Her move comes as the hear-say about her married life catches fire. Melania Trump Spends Time in Spa While Her Husband's Impeachment Trial Lingers on.

Melania has deleted all her posts from her official account on Instagram barring one video a couple of days back. Since then she has put up two posts on the platform, both for 'Valentine's Day.' One video from her tenure as the First Lady where she can be seen meeting children from different parts of the world. While another is a group of pictures in which she can be seen meeting 'brave and inspirational children.'

Melania Trump is the third wife of Donald Trump, and they together have a son named Baron William Trump. She was born in Yugoslavia. She started her career in modelling in Slovenia and later gained fame in Milan and Paris. Melania first met Trump in 1998 at a party in New York and. He was then married to Marla Maples, whom he was to divorce in 1999. After a long courtship, they married on January 22, 2005.

