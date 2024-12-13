Minecraft is a popular video game that has been taking the world by storm for decades. Through the years, several new modes and spin-offs have been released. Recently, the game has also been at the centre of a controversy, when YouTuber, software engineer, and gamer Kian Brose mentioned in an explosive video that he would be suing Minecraft and Mojang AB for violating several international laws and guidelines. The game’s unique block-building world quickly captured people’s attention, and its popularity grew. Minecraft’s success changed the gaming industry. Today, it continues to be a favourite among streamers and gamers. But when was Minecraft made? Who invented it? The game’s history and evolution are worth noting. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at Minecraft’s history and evolution and explore the origins of Mojang Studios’ video game. Minecraft Gets Sued by Kian Brose: YouTuber Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB for Flouting Major International Laws, Lawsuit Controversy Explained.

When Was Minecraft Made?

Minecraft is a sandbox game that is developed and published by the Swedish company Mojang Studios. The first public beta version was released on May 17, 2009. The game was worked upon since then, and after continuous development, the full game was officially launched on November 18, 2011 during MineCon, an annual fan event that was started to celebrate the game.

Who Invented Minecraft?

Minecraft was created by Markus ‘Notch’ Persson, a Swedish game programmer. Before starting Minecraft, he had worked at King for over four years. In 2009, he decided to focus on developing Minecraft full-time. The idea for the game came from two sources, one of which was a game he was working on called RubyDung. The game was about base building and a block-based mining game called Infiniminer. He combined his first-person perspective with the building features from Infiniminer and the RPG and base-building elements of RubyDung to create Minecraft.

The game is all about building, with everything made from blocks. As the game is made from blocks, everything has a cartoon-like appearance. Players can choose to play alone or team up with others to create a world.

Minecraft has been praised for its features and modes, and it has also won many awards. Minecraft has been recognised as one of the greatest video games of all time. Its popularity has only grown over the years, and it remains a favourite for many players till date.

