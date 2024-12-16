Recently, YouTuber Kian Brose released a controversial video accusing Minecraft of breaking several international laws and guidelines. But Minecraft is not the only game facing legal action. Several other video games, like GTA 5 and Fortnite, are also being sued for various reasons. The lawsuits focus on the growing concerns about the addictive nature of video games and their harmful effects, especially on minors. They were filed after many parents and individuals raised alarms about their children spending way too many hours playing video games, sometimes even up to 14 hours a day. This excessive gaming can negatively impact physical health, social skills, and performance at school. Who Is Kian Brose? Why Is He Suing Minecraft? Know YouTuber's Lawsuit and GoFundMe Campaign As He Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB.

Many modern video games in fact also encourage in-game purchases, which tend to strain families' finances. In addition, it has also been alleged that these video games have a psychological impact on players. Hence, the lawsuits also highlight ‘the mental health risks’ of excessive gaming, including depression, social withdrawal, and anxiety.

According to RTRLaw, as of April 2024, many active lawsuits across North America accuse major game developers of intentionally making their games addictive. The lawsuits claim that companies deliberately add psychological features to games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and GTA 5 to keep players hooked and encourage them to spend more time as well as money on the games. Some children have reportedly spent up to USD 350 per month on video games. According to the legal claims, these companies’ are deceptive, fraudulent, and harmful, both emotionally as well as financially to players and their families. The lawsuits allege that the developers are not giving proper warnings to players about the addictive nature of the games, misrepresenting the safety of their games, and designing game mechanics and models in such a way that they exploit users, especially minors.

Parents have reported serious mental health issues in their children, including fits of rage, anxiety, and depression, which they believe are caused by the addictive nature of these games. The lawsuits also state that the tactics used by such companies not only create financial strain but also harm relationships. The result of these lawsuits could have a major impact on the video game industry and potentially change how games are designed, marketed, and sold. Minecraft Gets Sued by Kian Brose: YouTuber Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB for Flouting Major International Laws, Lawsuit Controversy Explained.

As we await the outcome of the lawsuits, Minecraft has yet to issue a public statement or respond to the explosive claims and allegations made by YouTuber Kian Brose, accusing it of violating several international guidelines and laws. Hopefully we will get to see some positive change in the future.

