Many people around the world play video games for fun and entertainment in their free time. While millions enjoy gaming, some become addicted to it. Video game addiction, also known as internet gaming disorder, happens when a person loses control over their gaming habits. This leads to many negative effects on their social and personal lives, as well as on their educational and work responsibilities. This addiction can have many negative consequences. Many parents have filed lawsuits against video games like Minecraft, GTA 5, and Fortnite. They claim that their children have become addicted to these games. The parents have reported that their children spend loads of money on in-game purchases, avoid studying, become more aggressive, and experience negative impacts on their minds. Minecraft Gets Sued by YouTuber Kian Brose: GTA 5, Fortnite and Minecraft, Know About Their Ongoing Active Lawsuits and Allegations Explained.

Negative Impact of Video Games

The addiction to video games does not only happen due to computer games; it could happen through any electronic device and any game. It is important to note that any habit or activity, when overdone, can have a negative impact on one’s life. It could lead to mental, physical, and social issues. If you think your child's or a family member’s gaming habits are taking over their life, it is important to seek help.

Is Your Child Addicted to Minecraft? 7 Signs To Know

Here are 7 signs that your child may be addicted to Mojang’s crafting game Minecraft or other video games.

1. Children who are addicted spend too much time on video games. Video games are a fun hobby for many, but children who are addicted may spend 8-10 hours a day playing. This amounts to around 30 hours every week.

2. Another sign of addiction is neglecting other responsibilities. If your child starts neglecting homework, socialising with family and friends, or participating in other sports activities to play more video games, they may be spending too much time gaming.

3. Studies have shown that excessive gaming can have negative impacts on mental health. Excessive video gaming can lead to ADHD, anxiety, and even depression. In addition, people who already have ADHD are at a higher risk of getting addicted to video games.

4. Just like other addictive behaviours, children who are addicted to video games may want to pay more to satisfy the urge. This is a sign of tolerance, similar to the need to drink more alcohol or smoke more cigarettes.

5. Notice if your child becomes angry, hostile, or sad when you take away their access to video games. Do they think about video games even when they are not playing? These are sure signs that your child may be addicted to video games.

6. If your child, despite facing issues like lack of sleep, attention disorders, tiredness, and neglecting responsibilities, still plays games or uses them to cope with bad moods, these are warning signs of video game addiction.

7. If your child lies about how much time they spend gaming or tries to hide it from you, then they may be secretly playing behind your back. This is another indicator of addiction to video games. Minecraft Gets Sued by Kian Brose: YouTuber Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB for Flouting Major International Laws, Lawsuit Controversy Explained.

If you recognise one or more of these signs, your child may be addicted to video games. It is important to seek help, as leaving it untreated can lead to long-lasting negative effects on their life and future.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

