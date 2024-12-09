Controversies regarding games, YouTubers, streamers, and gaming platforms or games are common. Now, a new controversy has captured people’s attention. YouTuber, streamer, and gamer Kian Brose recently posted a video where he makes some explosive claims. In the now viral video, Kian announces that he is planning to sue Minecraft, the popular Microsoft-owned sandbox game created by the Swedish developer Mojang Studios. Kian states that the game violates several international laws. He highlights many issues, including what he describes as self-serving company policies and a weak content moderation approach, which he believes contributes to problems like addictions and gambling. Minecraft Sells Over 300 Million Copies So Far; Microsoft-Owned Game Remains One Of The Best-Selling Games Of All Time.

Kian Brose is filing a lawsuit against Minecraft for breaking the law. On December 3, 2024, Kian posted a video on YouTube accusing Minecraft and Mojang AB of serious violations of consumer laws and the End User License Agreement (EULA). Since being uploaded online, the video has gone viral, amassing millions of views and enormous support from the gaming community, which is calling for developers to be held accountable for such issues. Watch the viral video below.

Kian Brose Is Suing Minecraft

In the video, Kian Brose explains how Mojang changed its content policy to ban all guns from servers that were used for commercial purposes, claiming that guns went against their brand and commercial guidelines. They also mentioned that keeping guns violated the End User License Agreement. However, the problem is that despite this ban, the Minecraft Marketplace still has mods that include bombs, guns, blasters, and other weapons. Kian says that his server, MC Wars, along with other servers that used weapon mods, had to forcefully shut down because of the sudden change in policy. He adds that when he tried to contact Mojang for clarification, he received no response. He also claims that the developers ignored his requests multiple times and never gave a clear answer to his questions. IShowSpeed’s Dog in Minecraft Hardcore Mode Game Kills Kai Cenat’s Character, Viral Video Sparks Hilarious Reactions Online.

Kian Brose Starts Lawsuit Against Minecraft

New post with the word Mojang Minecraft Lawsuit for searchability#MojangLawsuit

Kian them reached out to Swedish regulatory authorities and organisations and even bodies related to EULA to begin legal action. However, he was told that there weren’t enough grounds to pursue a case. This response led him to start his own lawsuit against Minecraft with the aim of holding the company responsible for breaking rules.

Kian also launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal battle with the plans of hiring private lawyers or law firms. He believes that Mojang is deliberately keeping its terms and guidelines vague and unclear to create legal loopholes. According to him, this is a clear violation of the EULA. This is his main reason for the lawsuit.

