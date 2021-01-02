It’s time for ‘New Year, New Me,’ but only this time, it is more like, ‘New Year, Old Me and Better Days,’—something netizens are promising to try for 2021. Seeing last year as a strong example that there are things outside of human control, New Year’s resolutions look different for 2021 and quite achievable and realistic. Nothing can stop people from wishing and planning for better and happier days this New Year, and this is why, they have taken to Twitter to share the list of things they plan to follow. Focussing on small things, this year’s promises for happier days are realistic. A simple lifestyle tweaks each day, Twitterati believe they will feel enthusiastic about making 2021 a much better year than ever before.

Your plans for 2021 are going to be a lot different than what it used to be. It is still a tradition to decide on a few things for better. A renewed focus on your health may be on the top of mind already. You will find ways to squeeze a little more fitness into your busy days and sane strategies for decluttering. Every year, we make promises to achieve many goals, but most of us fail miserably. Besides, with 2020 being such a life-turning year, we hardly could get things sorted. However, we all survived. Keeping things more achievable, check out what netizens have planned for New Year’s 2021 resolutions to make days better.

Check Tweets:

My New Year's Resolution is to learn How To Play Minecraft. — Wisp (@wispexe) January 1, 2021

New Year's Resolutions Are Here!

My new year resolutions: 1. Be kind. 2. Do difficult things. 3. Have fun. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 2, 2021

Sweet

My New Year’s resolution is to continue being silly and make people happy 😃 what’s yours 🤔 — 💖 Lily & Teddy 💖 (@goldenlily2017) January 1, 2021

Simple and Achievable Goals

A few key trading New Years Resolution areas for me to focus on: Meditation Sleep Diet Exercise Discipline Flexibility — Peter Robbins (@prrobbins) January 1, 2021

Who Else?

My New Years resolution is to get a lot more tattoos — Myah Master🥀 (@ChaoticGoodest) January 1, 2021

New Year's 2021 Resolutions Make More Sense

In 2020 I leave: ❌ Insecurities ❌ Negativity (internal & external) ❌ Judgement ❌ Comparison This year we cherish: 💝 Community 💝 Hard Work 💝 Ourselves 💝 Unconditional love (internal & external) Wbu babes? 🎈 — Andrea Di Giovanni ~ ADG✨ (@andreadgiovanni) January 1, 2021

True That!

2020 clapped pple for real. Usually my timeline is full of motivational speeches and new year resolutions. Today, feels like Thanksgiving... Looks like folks are just happy to be alive. A good reminder to us. — Freeman (@freemanchari) January 1, 2021

NY 2021 Resolution!

We did not only enter a New Year and new decade, but something more hopeful. On the first day of New Year 2021 as well, people were sharing wishes and messages, filled with positivity and anticipation. With New Year’s 2021 resolutions, they hope for a happier and peaceful year ahead.

