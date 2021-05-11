Orgasm painting? Does it sound incomprehensible? Well, it isn't. At least, not for Hannah Sanford who is making money by selling orgasm paintings on XXX website OnlyFans. Soon after climaxing, Hannah Sanford chooses to pick up her paintbrush and create paintings. The former scientist has made a lucrative career out of painting abstract visualizations of her own orgasms — often in the nude or in sexy lingerie. Sanford – who was formerly employed under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — now sells her so-called “orgasm art” for $500 a pop. The work is mostly peddled on Sanford’s OnlyFans platform, where subscribers watch Sanford perform sex acts either solo or in tandem with her partner, Jay Lucas. Recently, a London teenager is going viral for setting up a XXX OnlyFans account for his mother to get more pocket money. Yes, being a supportive son, 19-year old Leonardo Hathaway set up a XXX website for her to earn more money and take a cut from his Playboy model mother's earnings.

"I really focus on the feeling I had in my body and channel it through me out onto the canvas. It’s a creative release", Sanford told The Post. The video package always includes the 44-year-old interpreting her moments of ecstasy in abstract — either in oil or watercolor. What she wears — or doesn’t wear — “depends on my mood … I’ll either be nude or wearing lingerie,” she said.

