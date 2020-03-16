Panda Day 2020: Funny Memes & Jokes To Make You Believe That The Fluffy Bear Is Actually Your Spirit Animal!

Panda Day Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is the day of the fluffy, soft and lazy! It is Panda Day today! The little balls of fur, pandas are everybody's favourite. The cutest bears on Earth, Pandas are a native to south-central China. All those videos and pictures on Instagram and Twitter of Panda zoos have made us all wish to hug these little creatures. They are also the most relatable bears, given that they have large, black patches around its eyes, our dark circles look the same! They sleep all day and that is exactly what our dreams look like. They have a round body with all that fat, we can legit hi-five the pandas on that one. National Panda Day 2020: Adorable Videos of Giant Pandas Prove Why They're Much Loved Animals.

These black and white creatures have the cutest ears and the best rolls. So may panda tumble videos on the internet are proof that people just cannot get enough of them. We can legit sit and watch them have fun, play around and throw tantrums all day. For real though, I can say on behalf of all the people out there, we have all in our life have, at least been once jealous of the panda zookeepers who get to cuddle them and also play with them. However, this panda day 2020, let's keep our jealousy with the panda zookeepers at bay and check out some of the funniest and most relatable panda memes and jokes on social media.

For those who do not know, every year, March 16 is marked as National Panda Day because it is important to draw the attention of the international community dedicated to protecting and restoring habitat.