How many papadum fans do we have in the house? The thin crispy round flatbreads eaten with rice and curry are widely loved by people. And for those who cannot have a single meal without papadum, we have found a song for you. It's the papadum song with papadum being the central figure of attraction. The video has foreigners promoting the South Indian side dish much loved by people. In the clip, people, primarily those seemingly of foreign origin can be seen dancing funnily with papad in their hand. Funny Video of Guy Trying to Collect Last Bits of Dirt on Dustpan is Going Crazy Viral, Netizens Say 'The Struggle is Real'.

Some said that the video is meant for kids to introduce them to food and culture beyond boundaries. Meanwhile, tweeted names of their favourite food and requested for songs on it also. The song is a part of the album Wiggles House released in 2014, but recently began to trend after it was tweeted. It was shared with the caption, "To be clear, this was not the representation I wanted." The video was quick to go viral with people with varying statements flooding the comments section. Onion Prices Funny Memes and Jokes: With Our Favourite Staple 'Pyaz' Being Sold at Almost Rs 100 Per Kg in Many Indian Cities, Twitterati Shed 'Bitter Tears' in Hilarious Posts.

Tweet on Papadum Song:

to be clear, this was not the representation i wanted pic.twitter.com/vNswTi0E16 — Ashmi (@_ashmip) October 22, 2020

Papadum Song by The Wiggles:

Watch Full Video of Papadum Song:

One of the comments read, "Yeah that’s good but aren’t these people a children’s song group someone said it’s aimed toward like 3 year olds or so. Doesn’t this make sense in that context or are 3 year olds smarter then I thought." One of the comments read, "This is terrible. So racist. Such stereotypes." And some Twitterati asked why there was only one Indian girl in the song about an Indian dish. However, most of them were of the opinion that it is for children and it shouldn't be a topic of debate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).