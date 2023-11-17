Washington, November 17: Many 'rage room' owners and operators in the United States are alerting the public to the fact that an increasing proportion of their patrons are having sex and engaging in intense make-out sessions within their facilities. Rage rooms are places where people may spend time in a private and confined space, breaking and smashing different objects, such as dishes, TVs, radios, tables, and more.

Wearing safety gear, customers frequently arrive for bachelorette parties or date evenings and bash fragile things with crowbars, baseball bats, and sledgehammers. ‘No Sex in Quiet Room’ Wimbledon Officials Warn Players, Spectators Against Getting Intimate in Space Meant for Prayer and Meditation.

Rage rooms, which became popular after the COVID-19 epidemic, provide a secure environment for people to let off steam. But, if reports are to be believed, patrons these days are rather using the place for other sorts of cathartic releases.

Owner of Wreck Room Las Vegas, Corey Holtam, told USA Today, "People do occasionally become a touch too handsy. I've had some customers lay down together in a room filled with broken glass, so maybe there's a danger aspect to it." He said, "I think people tend to go to a primal place because being in that atmosphere is so weird." Sex-for-Rent: One in 20 International Students in Ireland Exposed to Proposals Exchanging Sex for Room, Says Report.

The creator of REKT in Carrolton, Georgia, Neko Farmer, claimed to have observed similar conduct at his rage room facilities. At least twice a month, he said, he witnesses couples having "heavy petting and intense make-out sessions," with some even "stripping down to their underwear." Experts speculated to USA Today that solid emotions like rage and sexual desire can be linked physiologically and psychologically in this case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2023 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).