Ramadan Mubarak! Netizens Share Ramzan 2020 Prayers, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages on Twitter with Loved Ones

Ramzan Mubarak! Although we are under lockdown, quarantined at our homes to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic, the social media celebrations for Ramzan is high as ever! One of the most auspicious months in the Islamic calendar has started in many parts of the world and netizens cannot contain their happiness. For the next month, approximately 29 to 30 days of Ramadan, people from the Muslim community will fast, read the Quran and seek blessings while offering prayers via namaz! As the festivities have begun people are sharing Prayers, Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages on Twitter with their loved ones. People may be observing social distancing to beat COVID-19, but via social media, people are closer than ever!

During the Ramadan nights, devotees also read a special namaz called Taraweeh where people ask forgiveness for their sins. People from the Muslim community eagerly wait for Ramadan throughout the year. The Pak month of Ramadan starts from 24 or 25 April, depending on the moon sighting. Since, in many places Ramzan has already begun, social media is filled with wishes and greetings! Check out some of the Ramadan Kareem posts online:

4 weeks of Mercy. 30 days of worship. 720 hours of spirituality. 43,200 minutes of forgiveness. #RamadanMubarak🌙 pic.twitter.com/U2dJYFIq6L — Shefa Ahsan (@shefaahsan) April 24, 2020

incase your parents haven’t sent you these on whatsapp yet #ramadanmubarak pic.twitter.com/gFw01LOiKB — Omar (@SupremeOmxr) April 24, 2020

The clock tower in Makkah turned Green to welcome the Holy month of Ramadan.♥️#RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/8djtMJD0DR — I FOLLOW BACK (@osama_bhai23) April 23, 2020

Wishing you everyone a happy Ramadan #RamadanMubarak Don't forgot Me in your dua. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/4Mu2t2FUhn — Zeeshan ذی شان🙋🏻‍♂️💪💪 (@Zeeshanasimriaz) April 24, 2020

#ramadanmubarak to everyone, wish you nothing but love, peace and happiness especially now in these trying times, bless you all. love and respect one another! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/WGfglkxeBA — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 24, 2020

The month of Ramadan is also important for the people of the Muslim community, because it is believed that the worship of this month is 70 times more than the rest of the months. In Ramadan, there is a lot of devotion to recite Quran along with Roza Namaz, because on the 21st day of Ramadan, only on the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed Saheb did Allah make 'Quran Sharif'. That is, the Quran came into existence