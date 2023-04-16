Mumbai, April 16: A company in Gujarat's Surat says it has unearthed a unique diamond - a rare “diamond within a diamond.” The firm has named the diamond "Beating Heart." The diamond has been sent to De Beers in the UK for further analysis at one of its facilities in Maidenhead

According to the report published by the Times of India, the 0.329-carat stone which was initially found in the rough in October last year by the diamond manufacturer said the inner diamond was moving freely inside the bigger diamond. The company said that this is one such miracle we had never come across earlier. The firm V D Global has given the rare piece the moniker the ‘Beating Heart,’ and says it consists of a piece of diamond that had another smaller piece trapped inside. Largest Pear-Shaped 'Fancy Vivid Pink' Diamond Sold at Geneva Auction For $28.8 Million; Watch Video of The Exceptionally Rare Gemstone.

Samantha Sibley, Technical Educator at De Beers Group Ignite said, “I have certainly never seen anything like the ‘Beating Heart’ during my last 30 years in the diamond sector.” Meanwhile, the authenticity of the find was confirmed via further analysis using optical and electron microscopes. As per the experts, the cavity may have formed due to the preferential etching of an intermediate layer of poor-quality fibrous diamond. Diamond Fragments Worth Rs 2.6 Crore Seized at Mangaluru International Airport From Dubai-Bound Flyers.

In October last year, miners from Angola in Central Africa have discovered a rare pure pink diamond, which is being claimed to be the largest one ever to be found in 300 years. Named Lulo Rose, this 170-carat pink diamond was discovered at Lulo Mine in the nation’s northeast region and is one of the rarest and largest pink diamonds ever to be found on this planet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2023 09:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).