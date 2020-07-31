Looking through the night sky for some shooting stars may not always show you a lovely spectacle of stars falling right in front of you. But musician Amber Coffman got incredibly lucky when she saw a meteorite flying across like a fireball in New Mexico. She also managed to capture this once in a lifetime scene on video and shared it on Twitter. Needless to say, the video is going crazy viral and people are amazed. Not to miss out on the bunch of people who had their funny takes to it, given the year of 2020 is being so unpredictable at the moment. Double Meteor Showers to Light Up As Comet NEOWISE Fades Next Week: Know Everything About the Stunning Display of Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids Meteor Shower.

Amber Coffman was in Taos, New Mexico and spotted the bright light moving across the sky. The light gets brighter as it moves ahead, looking like an illuminated fireball. This is a bolide type of meteorite that explodes in the atmosphere. Coffman rightly captioned the video, "one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives." She called the feeling, "Absolutely stunned amazement! Elation! I feel high." Lyrid Meteor Shower 2020 Pics and Videos: Netizens Share Beautiful Photos of Shooting Stars Captured During the Annual Meteors' Shower of April.

Check The Video of Meteorite Here:

Guys, we just saw one of the craziest things we have ever seen in our lives and I managed to capture some of it. A meteor for the ages! pic.twitter.com/kPIchIPREV — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) July 29, 2020

Isn't it incredible? The way it moves across and then disappears as it disintegrates in the atmosphere. In a span of about three days, it has crossed over 3 million views! Check some of the reactions on this video.

This is Rare

please be Superman coming to save us all please be Superman coming to save us all... — Antifa International (@antifaintl) July 29, 2020

So Cool

This is so cool! I’ve been out stargazing a bunch of times but I’ve never seen a meteor as impressive as this before — Tlactl (@tlactl) July 29, 2020

Not Surprised in 2020!

The real 2020 candidate! I mean, at this point, would you really be surprised? https://t.co/915I8bT3AM — Tyler Rogoway (@Aviation_Intel) July 30, 2020

Wish it Was Thor

Damn. I was hoping that was Thor coming down to fight COVID. — A-Mayo (@amayo_85) July 29, 2020

Oh, The Possibilities

Damn. I was hoping that was Thor coming down to fight COVID. — A-Mayo (@amayo_85) July 29, 2020

Please be Superman!

please be Superman coming to save us all please be Superman coming to save us all... — Antifa International (@antifaintl) July 29, 2020

A lot of people also commented about spotting something similar in the night sky, probably the same meteorite but were unsure what it was. At the moment, there are two meteor showers active in the night skies so it is common to have these sightings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).