Social media can be an unpredictable place at times. As much as the news spread faster on these mediums, it can also be mistaken and misinterpreted. The latest example is following Diego Maradona's demise last night. The legendary Argentine footballer passed away of a heart attack. And almost immediately did the news spread online, netizens mourned the loss of the great footballer. Many sportsmen also expressed their tributes to the great footballing legend. But with his name a little similar to Madonna, unaware netizens mistook her demise! And people started posting RIP Madonna messages on Twitter so much so that Madonna's name was trending on Twitter just below Maradona.

Football icon Diego Maradona passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on November 25. He had recently undergone a brain surgery to remove a blood clot. Just weeks after he was released from the hospital, he suffered from a heart attack and passed away. For those who have been following the game of football, Maradona was one of the greatest ever footballers to have played the game. And fans mourned the great loss on social media. But for some simply unaware of his legacy or the game, pinned the demise on pop singer Madonna! Tributes started pouring in for Madonna on social media. Diego Maradona Passes Away at 60: A Look At The Best Moments in Argentine Great's Footballing Career.

Check Few Tweets on Madonna:

RIP Madonna, you'll be forever in our hearts. Legend. pic.twitter.com/EnMrIUZhRs — little icah (@poemtoahoe) November 25, 2020

RIP Madonna

RIP Madonna, a true icon. Like a prayer will forever be a favourite. — Harry (@HSax98) November 25, 2020

Gone Too Soon

Rip Madonna gone too soon 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KMxziKA82y — Trap House (@SugarDaada) November 25, 2020

Your Legacy Will Live On

Queen of Pop Passed Away

While many others poked fun at those who believed that Madonna had truly passed away. People edited her pictures to match Diego Maradona and posted with similar captions for the football legend. The search for Madonna death, or Madonna dead also spiked on Google.

Check The Google Trends Search Map:

So a lot of people confused the football legend with the queen of pop and went ahead to post Rest in Peace messages and tributes to here. This serves as an good example why one must always verify the news before posting it online or believing everything that you see online.

