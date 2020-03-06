Snake Has Penis Pattern on Its Skin, Family Names it D*ckhead (View Pics)

Snake with penis pattern on its head (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It can be a difficult task to keep a name for a pet. But what if the pet itself hints at some names? A family from South Carolina have named their snake after a cuss word "d*ckhead". If you're wondering why would someone name a pet so ridiculously, then it's quite a literal name. This reptile has a design of a penis on its skin of the head. The scales of this snake form the shape of a penis that too exactly on its head. So without having to think too much, the mum of the family kept the very literal name. Pictures of the snake have been shared on Facebook. Doctors Remove Beach Towel From Pet Python Monty's Stomach (Watch Graphic Video).

Naming a black-furred dog Blacky or one with spots as Patchy is so common. Craig Park from South Carolina got a corn snake as the newest addition to their family. All the members are fond of snakes and they already have other species like corn snakes, milk snakes, king snakes, rat snakes. On observing the scales, they saw his scales making a pattern of a penis right on his head. The mother pointed it out and they named it 'D*ckhead.' Talking about it, Park told UNILAD, "My dad picked up ‘Dickhead’ this past weekend at a reptile expo near home as a new addition to the family! I don’t even think my father noticed the suggestive marking on the snake’s head until after my mom pointed it out."

Check Pics of The Snake With 'Penis' Pattern:

Well well, once you see it, you cannot ignore it. Can you? People on social media were also amused by the very unique yet prominent scaling on the reptile. One user commented, "First thing I saw when I looked at it lol." The snake is definitely unique, in terms of its name too.