Sophie Rain, the adult content creator who took the internet by storm with her ‘Spiderman Tutorial Video’, has recently appeared on a podcast episode with Camilla Araujo. In the video, the influencer made shocking revelations, including her monthly earnings through OnlyFans, which shocked the interviewer on the show. Well, knowing the amount, your jaw will drop too! Sophie revealed that she makes roughly around USD 4 million dollars (INR 3 Crore) in a month on OnlyFans. The video went massively viral online, raising eyebrows among netizens about the whooping amount. Sophie further took to X to reveal her annual earnings in 2024 – USD 43 million (INR over 360 crore). Sophie Rain, OnlyFans Model of ‘Spiderman Tutorial Video’ Fame’s MMS Video Allegedly Leaked Online, Raises Concerns of Digital Security.

Who Is Sophie Rain?

Sophie Rain is a prominent model and social media influencer who started creating content with her sister, Sierra. She gained popularity after an alleged video of her dressed in a Spiderman costume went viral. Although she denied in the recent podcast episode that it was her, Sophie further stated that she did not clarify with her fans on the same and went on with it, as the alleged video was giving her fame. 'How To Watch Sophie Rain Spider Man Video Tutorial' Trends, but Who Is Sophie Rain? View Pics and Clips of the New Viral Personality.

Sophie Rain on 'Spiderman Tutorial' Video Fame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camilla araujo (@realcamillaara)

Sophie shocked the social media users when she revealed her monthly earnings through her OnlyFans account. She revealed she makes around USD 4 million dollars monthly (INR 3 Crore). According to reports, Sophie has more than 11 million subscribers on OnlyFans, making her one of the elite creators and earners on the platform.

Sophie Rain Reveals Her Monthly Income Through OnlyFans

Sophie Rain reveals she’s making 4 million dollars a month. That’s 48 million PER YEAR… pic.twitter.com/9go7VgClBc — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) November 28, 2024

For the unversed, OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform that allows creators to monetise their content directly through their followers. The platform allows adult entertainers a space to make money through exclusive content for their subscribers.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Sophie shared her annual income through OnlyFans in 2024, which was a whopping USD 43 million (INR over 360 crore). Sharing the screenshot, she wrote in the caption, “thankful for one year on here.” The revelation shocked the internet and sparked conversations on X.

Sophie Rain's Annual Income Through OnlyFans

thankful for one year on here 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Rq8KU5ju7n — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) November 28, 2024

Like Sophie Rain, several OnlyFans creators have reported eye-popping earnings. The platform allows creators to keep 80 percent of their earnings while it retains a 20 percent cut.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).