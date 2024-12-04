Sophie Rain is a popular OnlyFans model and adult content creator. She regularly posts content on lifestyle and fashion on her social media handles. Sophie rose to prominence after a controversial MMS video titled ‘Spiderman Tutorial Video,’ featuring her in a Spiderman costume, leaked online. Although she later revealed that it was not her in the video, she claims that she did not say it was not her all along, as the video brought her fame. Recently, Sophie appeared on a podcast episode with Camilla Araujo, where she made shocking revelations about her earnings as an OnlyFans model. She revealed she earns around USD 4 million (INR 3 crore) on average every month and around USD 43 million (INR 360 crore approx.) every year through the website. Sophie Rain of ‘Spiderman Tutorial Video’ Fame Reveals Massive USD 43 Million Earning in 2024 Through OnlyFans, Shocks Camilla Araujo in Podcast Episode (Watch).

Now, she is making headlines again with her latest revelations in an interview with popular YouTuber and streamer Kowski. In the interview, she revealed that she is a ‘virgin till date’ and a ‘devout Christian.’ The 20-year-old defends her actions and says that since she is a Christian, her work as an OnlyFans model may seem odd, but she does not get involved or have sex with anyone. The revelation came as a surprise considering the nature of her work, but it drew admiration and sparked a controversy online. In the interview, when pressed about how her faith relates to her work, Rain explained that her work only involves her and she believes that her faith is not at odds with her work. She maintained that she stands firm in her beliefs and does not compromise on her principles. She also stated that she is in control of both her content and boundaries. Sophie Rain Hot Pictures: ‘Spiderman Video Tutorial’ Fame Girl Turns Up the Heat in Sizzling and Sexy Outfits (View Photos).

At present, Sophie is the biggest star on OnlyFans. She maintains her virginal status despite being linked to rapper NLE Choppa and streamer Adin Ross in the past. The 20-year-old influencer boasts of over nine million followers on TikTok, three million on Snapchat, and over five million on Instagram. Her most popular TikTok video has over 96 million views and shows her dancing in a gaming arcade to rapper J Dash’s song.

