Pavan Nash, a Class 6 student from Ernakulam district in Kerala received a gooseberry tree in front of his house after someone stole the old one. He had been nurturing the tree for two years but it disappeared one day. It seems the miscreants broke thr tree and left a small part of it. The 12-year-old had been waiting to see a gooseberry grow on his tree and the incident left him inconsolable. After knowing the incident, Pavan called 'Chiri' (Smile), a tele-counselling centre for children started by the Kerala government, got a new gooseberry plant for him. Their aim is to aid the mental well-being of kids in the state during the lockdown. Reportedly, the police also gave Pavan some saplings of tamarind and guava, apart from gooseberry. Delhi Police Helps Woman Get Food for Her 8 Cats.

According to Malayala Manorama, Pavan called up Chiri and cried to them about his plant. Following which, the direction of Inspector General (IG) of Police P Vijayan, Chiri's nodal officer, officials of the Njarakkal police station brought the tree saplings to give to Pavan, reported The New Indian Express. Pavan is a student of Lobelia School in Nayarambalam. He had been caring for the saplings since Class IV. Jodhpur Police Help Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby in Car.

As Pavan’s story became viral, a CCTV firm in Kochi named Smart Guard gifted Pavan a CCTV camera for the house. CCTV will help the family and Pavan to keep an eye on his new plants. Pavan, who is now excited about the media attention tod TNM, "I'm happy now, but I'm still a little hurt about my gooseberry tree." Pavan and his family were surprised how the officials came with nine young saplings leaving his family shocked and surprised. Pavan and his family are extremely happy how the incident turned out.

