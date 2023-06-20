Jee Karda's Tamannaah Bhatia's topless sex scenes with Suhail Nayyar are all over the internet, and fans can't get enough of it. Prime Video is streaming 'Jee Karda', the most recent creation in which Tamannaah Bhatia has played a phenomenal role. The series, which also features Suhail Nayyar, centres on Lavanya (played by Tamannaah), a lady who struggles to accept her engagement to Rishabh (Suhail) and the difficulties that will follow. Tamannaah discussed her private on-screen moments with Suhail in a recent interview, criticising the show's director Arunima Sharma for making them "easy and comfortable." Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sex Scenes From Jee Karda Leaked! Actress Goes Topless and Bold in Steamy Lovemaking Sequences.

While filming private sequences with Tamannaah, Suhail admitted he was quite anxious. He praised the actress profusely and said that she made him feel at ease. In related news, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films produced the eight-episode television series Jee Karda. On June 15, "Jee Karda" became available on Amazon Prime Video. Did Tamannaah Bhatia Break Her 18-Year-Old No-Kissing Policy? Here's What Lust Stories 2 Actress Has to Say! (Watch Video).

"These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the journies of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially, when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters)," Tamannaah Bhatia told DNA.

Tamannaah Bhatia Topless Sex Scenes With Suhail Nayyar in Jee Karda

#TamannaahBhatia is new sunny Leone in india.. tamanna is all limits in 2nd innings of Career. She is doing Sex Webseries like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2 ! @tamannaahspeaks Shame on you for chosing disgusting & shitty roles. pic.twitter.com/yAIYj0Nug7 — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) June 15, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia Topless Sex Scenes With Suhail Nayyar in Jee Karda

Many people praised Tamannaah's performance in Jee Karda. In a recent interview, the diva talked openly about agreeing to get intimate on camera, saying that since both her family and the audience have advanced, she didn't think it was appropriate for anything to be holding her back at the moment.

