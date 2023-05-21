A 'rare case of penile strangulation' was seen after an Australian man, in an unsuccessful attempt to enhance his performance in the boudoir, had him passed out while having nine metal bands around his scrotum. This even caused the situation to get to hospitalisation. In the medical journal Urology Case Reports, doctors described the "rare case of penile strangulation" that led to the patient's rescue by firefighters. The patient, 44, was taken urgently to the emergency room with “nine heavy-duty industrial stainless-steel rings stuck around the base of the penis and scrotum”, according to the authors of the study, for a staggering 12 hours. Oral Sex in a Car Is OK, but Not Wearing a Seatbelt Attracts FINE! Randy Couple in Australia Caught on Camera Having Sex in Moving Car.

The unlucky soul, allegedly drunk at the time, is said to have made a feeble effort to keep an erection during sexual activity by using his peculiar bedding bands. He reportedly fell asleep after the hanky-panky and woke up three hours later in "significant pain." The sex experimenter was in despair and agony when he reported to the hospital after his failed attempt at a game of ring toss.

Doctors gave the patient intravenous anaesthetics to relieve his agony from his slinky-like condition after a further inspection revealed that his groyne was bloated, sensitive, and bruised. Erection for Continuous Two-Days Causes Indian Man to Have His Penis Amputated After He Develops Gangrene; What Is Priapism?

The industrial-strength rings, which had a diameter of only 0.4 inches, were subsequently attempted to be removed by surgeons using bolt cutters, but they were unsuccessful. With few options left, they called the local fire department for assistance. The firefighters arrived immediately and, while he was unconscious, used an industrial-grade circular saw to remove the rings.

Surgeons used a tongue depressor to shield the penis from the saw since using power instruments to execute such a delicate surgery carries a certain amount of risk. In the meantime, saline solution sterilisation of the penis reduced the possibility of heat harm from a saw. Even though the surgery was successful, the patient didn't completely recover from the experience.

The patient's urethra was discovered to be inflamed and swollen during a cystoscopy, a procedure to view inside the bladder using a thin camera. As a result, doctors had to attach a catheter to the patient's urethra for one week.

The patient, somewhat ironically, went on to have mild erectile dysfunction as a result of the story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2023 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).