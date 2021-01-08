Bollywood singer Tony Kakkar who is famous for his peppy singles has often made headlines either for weird lyrics or facing trolls for his latest releases. There have been times when his lyrics made no sense, and yet the song would rule hit charts. He recently released ‘Shona Shona’ featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was much appreciated by the audience, but faced enough flaks too. His songs have inspired many memes and jokes. Hence, Tony took to Twitter targeting his haters for making fun of his songs and creating memes, but meme-makers instead showed him how it’s done! Netizens humour quotient is on, and they have flooded his comment section with hilarious jokes after he tweeted, “I Make a Hit Son… They Make a MEME.’

Neha Kakkar’s brother and his songs are more popular among meme lovers than music followers. Many of his lyrics, such as ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ have inspired hilarious memes. Even the singer is quite aware of that and hence, tweeted, “I make a hit song.. they make a MEME. They make a MEME coz I make a hit song. Flop songs ke meme nahi bante.” His tweet has gone viral.

Here's the Tweet:

I make a hit song.. they make a MEME. They make a MEME coz I make a hit song. Flop songs ke meme nahi bante 💯💪🏽🔥 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) January 7, 2021

More than anything, people wondered from where is he getting the confidence that he thinks he makes “hit songs.” But we would like to point out that, some of his lyrics may not make any sense, the peppy beats are quite popular! Netizens have corrected his tweet in the form of hilarious memes, and some of the jokes are way too funny. His comment section is flooded with reactions even he cannot ignore!

Humour Quotient is On!

Yeh likhne ke baad tweet ka button pic.twitter.com/o9YpB1NwqU — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) January 7, 2021

Gotcha!

Aise likhte na-: I make a hit song song song song song song.. they make a MEME MEME MEME MEME MEME MEME. They make a MEME MEME MEME MEME MEME MEME coz I make a hit song song song song song song. Flop songs ke meme nahi bante bante bante bante bante bante 💯💪🏽🔥 — AKASH (SKY) (@hi_its_akash) January 7, 2021

Correction!

Correction** They make memes that's why your song become a hit... 🙂 — Attached 🏵️🌠 (@Antique_piece_) January 7, 2021

Ouch!

Again correction people see because they want meme material — tweeting_londa (@HeartForIndia1) January 7, 2021

When You Target Meme-Makers!

le tera ispe bhi meme bna diya pic.twitter.com/p8Yxu3erZX — sagar (@sagrdp) January 7, 2021

That is Mean!

Sir aapke liye ek or meme 🙂🙏 pic.twitter.com/26UowEUpJ4 — 🅱️ℹ️🆃🆃ℹ️ (@__aditiii__) January 7, 2021

Who Else?

Sir really you are making hit songs. Big Contribution of your songs in this picture 🔥🔥🥳🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTBrMWofVM — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) January 7, 2021

Confidence!

Ye le bhai tujhe or famous kr rhe hai hum. Tq mt bolna bus gaane banana band krdo. 🙂🙃 pic.twitter.com/DNhvbAVPlK — Devesh Chahar (@ChaharDevesh) January 7, 2021

Hahaha

LOL

Purane gaano ka remix bankar hit song kaise banate hai inse sikhiye pic.twitter.com/oWoKqhfnc0 — Bharat Bachani (@iambharat_) January 7, 2021

People Listening to His Song

Dj plays : kurta pajama kaala kaala kaal.... Le everyone : pic.twitter.com/VmhraCX6fk — BABA RANCHO (@akshat200127) January 7, 2021

Confidence Again!

Bhai yrr itna confidence late kha se ho yrr..😂😂 pic.twitter.com/heJrwlTqVB — Ayush Bandyopadhyay (@ayushbando) January 7, 2021

What If!

Kahin ye aapke agle gane ka lyrics to nahin 🤧🤧🤧🙉😭😭 paji nahi pic.twitter.com/jUfTOn9qMS — गोलू सिंह राजपूत 🇮🇳 (@rajput_golu16) January 7, 2021

Self Love is Good!

Who said your songs are hit Tony Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/HVYW4d0aE2 — Somshubhangi1 (@somshubhangi1) January 7, 2021

The funny memes and jokes are healthy, until anyone is spreading hatred! Besides, not all his songs are bad, but the memes sure are lit.

