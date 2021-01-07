Neha Kakkar is unstoppable, as she is constantly churning news. From her marriage with Rohanpreet Singh to being a favourite singer among the younger audiences, she is on roll. And recently, she has added one more feather to her hat. Why you may ask? As Neha has won the Youtube Diamond Award. She shared this joy on her Instagram account and also posted a picture of herself holding a silver-plated trophy. In the caption of the post, she also thanked all her fans, brother Tony Kakkar and ofcourse YouTube India. Neha Kakkar Shares A Pic With Rohanpreet Singh Flaunting Baby Bump! Is The Newly Married Singer Pregnant?

However, that's not the only thing, as Neha is also the first Indian singer to receive this tag. That is huge! "The Only Indian Singer to own YouTube Diamond Award!!!!" a part of her post read. In the pics shared, the singer can be seen flaunting her award as well as rejoicing over the fact that she is the ONLY desi singer to do this. Congratulations to Neha Kakkar, and we bet there is still a long way to go. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Pregnancy Track Is Simply Cute (Watch Video).

Check Out Neha Kakkar Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Along with entertaining fans with her singing, Neha Kakkar’s YouTube channel also sees her giving tutorials. Not just that, it also features hers and Tony's journey in the world of music. Recently, her song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' along with her hubby Rohanpreet Singh garnered a lot of attention. Coming back to the award, it's party time for Neha and fam. Stay tuned!

