On this bright Wednesday morning, netizens are sharing positive quotes under #WednesdayThoughts & #WednesdayWisdom. Check Tweet: Good morning 😊



Remember! You are under lockdown and cannot leave the home right now.



Watch your words.... your own words might make you very uncomfortable to live in your own home.#WednesdayThoughts #WednesdayWisdom #quotesoftheday pic.twitter.com/yUQBrXsnzA— AK (@alok310777) April 8, 2020 Hard Work Is Everything The challenges are bigger because the reward is going to be BIGGER!#WednesdayWisdom 💪— Rick Jordan (@mrrickjordan) April 8, 2020

Say, hello to Wednesday! It is another morning full of hopes while we continue our fight with the coronavirus pandemic. It seems like a long battle, but as long as we follow the protocols and stay indoor this time will surely end soon. Besides, we have social media to keep us entertained, as we indulge in no so many viral challenges and channel our inner skills. Each day there is something new, which instantly hits among the internet users, who finds it a great way to battle the isolation blues. For Wednesday’s trending topics on the internet, stay in with this blog. From emotional as well as hilarious viral videos to funny memes, watch out this space to know that the netizens are sharing on April 8, 2020.

There are a lot of festivals too at this time around the year. The Holy Week 2020 for Christians have begun, Passover 2020 for the Jews starts from today, Hanuman Jayanti for the Hindu community will be observed today, and Shab-E-Barat for the people belonging to the Muslim community also begins from today. However, the current situation does not allow public gatherings to mark these festivals. Hence, people will be at home, observing their holidays. This is why, tweets and viral moments related to the above festivals are expected to surface online, with netizens displaying how they are marking the holidays at home.

With this blog, we will bring you all the latest updates from the social media world. Stay in tune with us and know everything captivating netizens across while continuing with the quarantine. Happy Wednesday, everyone!